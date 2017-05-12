Technavio analysts forecast the global automatic espresso machines marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global automatic espresso machines marketfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented by product (fully automatic espresso machines and semi-automatic espresso machines), by distribution channels (supermarkets, hypermarkets, mass merchandisers, and department stores, specialty stores, and online retail), and by geography (Europe, North America, APAC, and ROW).

The global automatic espresso machines market is expected to reach to USD 3,210 million in 2021. The demand for coffee remains unaffected by price changes in most regions. The International Coffee Organization states that despite the volatility in the prices of coffee beans, the consumption of coffee is expected to grow by 2021. Countries like China and India largely drive this rise in the consumption of coffee.

Technavio consumer and retail analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global automatic espresso machines market:

New product development and innovation

Manufacturers of automatic espresso machines are developing new products. They are coming up with product innovations to attract a wide customer base. This enables them to attain a competitive edge in the market. They also add user interface panels that increase convenience and add to the aesthetics of the machines and focus on enabling more customization. The latest product innovations ensure that these machines produce coffee that is on par with that produced using professional espresso machines, in terms of taste and quality.

Poonam Saini, a lead retail goods and services research analyst at Technavio, says, "Vendors have also started introducing varieties in espresso machines, like the ones that are compact and do not consume space in the kitchen and dining area. Market leaders, such as Nestlé Nespresso, have patented extraction technologies

Premiumization achieved through improved functionality and features along with branding

Many vendors offer innovative and customizable features in their espresso machines, such as scheduling, updates, adjustable brew timings, cool-to-touch, and spill proof features. The features also give notifications when the machine needs more water or when it is running low on coffee beans. There are other value-added features, such as the self-clean function, that are integrated into many automatic espresso machines. Smart apps can also learn individual user routines and suggest the number of times they might want a cup of coffee.

"One of the major players in the market, Nestlé Nespresso, offers Nespresso Prodigio, which is equipped with Bluetooth connectivity. Users can control their Nespresso Prodigio remotely and can schedule their coffee at specific times," says Poonam.

Growing demand for espresso coffee and increasing penetration of espresso machines

The demand for espresso machines is also increasing among residential customers. Coffee aficionados are interested in different varieties of coffee. The vendors in the market are launching various espresso machines that provide varieties of coffee. For instance, Philips had launched the Saeco Avanti app to cater to the demand of such customers. This app enables users to acquire knowledge about more coffee varieties and share their recipes via social media. The company has launched the Saeco Brand Ambassador Program to fortify brand engagement and retain customers. This facilitates users to enroll in coffee connoisseur classes and receive tips for maintaining their espresso machines.

Top vendors:

Breville

De'Longhi Appliances

Groupe SEB

Koninklijke Philips

Nestlé Nespresso

