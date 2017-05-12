THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/12/17 -- MEXICAN GOLD CORP. (the "Company" or "Mexican Gold") (TSX VENTURE: MEX) announces that Mr. Earl Terris has resigned as a director of the Company for personal reasons, effective May 12, 2017.

Mr. Brian Robertson, Chairman, President and CEO, stated, "On behalf of the board and management team, I would like to thank Earl for his years of service and significant contributions to advance the Company. All of us sincerely wish Earl the very best in his future endeavors."

About Mexican Gold Corp.

Mexican Gold Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company committed to building long-term value through ongoing discoveries and strategic acquisitions of prospective precious metals deposits in Mexico. Mexican Gold is exploring the Las Minas Project, which is located in the core of the Las Minas district in the Veracruz State, Mexico. The district is host to one of the largest under-explored skarn systems known in Mexico and has a strong production history that dates back to the Aztec era.

