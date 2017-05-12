Toronto, May 12, 2017 (TSX: LUN; OMX: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Corporation") today announced the voting results from its 2017 Annual and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") held May 12, 2017, in Toronto, Ontario.



A total of 556,437,283 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 76.57% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, as follows:



% of Votes For % of Votes Withheld --------------------------------------------------------------------- Director Nominees ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Donald K. Charter 93.85 6.15 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Paul K. Conibear 99.04 0.96 --------------------------------------------------------------------- John H. Craig 92.81 7.19 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Peter C. Jones 94.91 5.09 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Lukas H. Lundin 91.94 8.06 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Dale C. Peniuk 99.29 0.71 --------------------------------------------------------------------- William A. Rand 90.67 9.33 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Catherine J. G. Stefan 99.40 0.60 --------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------- ------------------------------------------ % In Favour % Against --------------------------------------------------------------------- Advisory Vote on the Corporation's approach to Executive Compensation ---------------------------------------------------------------------- 94.84 5.16 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Amendments to the Corporation's 2006 Incentive Stock Option Plan ---------------------------------------------------------------------- 61.49 38.51 ---------------------------------------------------------------------



PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were re-appointed as the Corporation's auditors for the ensuing year by 99.40% of the votes cast.



Detailed voting results for the 2017 Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



This is information that Lundin Mining is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on May 12, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



About Lundin Mining



Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Chile, the United States of America, Portugal, and Sweden, primarily producing copper, nickel and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds an indirect 24% equity stake in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.



On Behalf of the Board,



Paul Conibear



President and CEO



For further information, please contact: Mark Turner, Director, Business Valuations and Investor Relations: +1-416-342-5565 Sonia Tercas, Senior Associate, Investor Relations: +1-416-342-5583 Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 545 015 50



