Research and Markets - Global Machine Vision Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.9% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Cognex Corporation, Basler, Teledyne DALSA, OMRON & Keyence

The global machine vision market to grow at a CAGR of 8.92% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Machine Vision Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in market is incorporation of thermal inspection in machine vision systems. After the improvement in the 2-D and 3-D imaging for machine visions there is a vast improvement seen in thermal inspection. Thermal inspection or thermographic imaging are infrared imaging sciences. The broadened product portfolio of manufacturers bears more risk as this brings in innovation and cost. The machine vision vendors are also introducing thermal imaging.

According to the report, one driver in market is significant cost savings in operation due to process control. Machine vision systems are employed in the initial stage of production. Defective components are immediately removed from the process and are not finished. At times the removed part can be re-introduced into the production process. This saves materials. Defective parts never continue to the subsequent manufacturing phase and therefore incur no further costs.



The integration of machine vision systems in manufacturing units helps manufacturers in reducing the labor cost as well as avoiding the corrective action cost. With the rise in the labor cost in the US and China it is becoming difficult for manufacturers to control the cost that may later affect the competitive strategy of a company. The use of machine vision systems helps in automatic capturing of data as well as reducing defects in products and processes.



Key Trends:



Incorporation of thermal inspection in machine vision systems



Requirement from vision guided robots in manufacturing activities



Rise in demand for Industrial Internet of Things



Advancement in high-speed application

Key vendors



Cognex Corporation

Basler

Teledyne DALSA

OMRON

Keyence



Other prominent vendors



Datalogic

Edmund Optics

Allied Vision Technologies



Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product type



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Appendix

