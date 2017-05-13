PHOENIX, ARIZONA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/12/17 -- EPCOR Water (USA) Inc. (EPCOR USA), a wholly owned subsidiary of EPCOR Utilities Inc. (EPCOR) this week received the 2017 Economic Driver, Large Business, IMPACT award from the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce.

"At EPCOR, we believe that by embracing the powerful combination of public service and private enterprise we can improve water infrastructure in communities across Arizona," said Joe Gysel, President of EPCOR USA. "Water service and water delivery are a critical piece of our state and country's economy, and we are honored to be recognized by the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce for the commitment, expertise and ingenuity that EPCOR employees bring to Arizona's water landscape every day."

"This recognition comes as we celebrate our fifth anniversary in the United States and underscores EPCOR's deep commitment to quality and excellence, the value of water to our communities and our economy, and the significant and positive impact utilities deliver every day," Gysel continued.

EPCOR owns and operates more than 3,200 miles of pipeline across its 20 regulated water and wastewater districts in the United States. In addition to the company's 35 water and wastewater treatment facilities, EPCOR's new USD $95 million Luke 303 Regional Water Reclamation Facility (Luke 303), currently under construction, will serve up to 7,000 acres of new homes and businesses and recharge and reuse up to 8 million gallons of treated effluent daily. The multi-phase project broke ground December 2015.

Since entering the United States in 2011, EPCOR USA has completed eight acquisitions and invested more than USD $218 million into the water and wastewater infrastructure it owns and operates, bringing EPCOR USA's total investment since 2011 to USD $789 million.

Since 2012 and including the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce IMPACT Award, EPCOR USA has received 101 awards and recognitions, including 92 safety and operational excellence awards from the AZ Water association, the coveted "Director's Award of Recognition" from the American Water Works Association and EPA's Safe Drinking Water Partnership and the National Association of Water Companies' Living Water Award. The company has been recognized four times by The Phoenix Business Journal with the Best Places to Work designation and was awarded WESTMARC's "Best of the West" Economic Engine award for its work on the Luke 303 project. Luke 303 has also been recognized with a Build Arizona award from the Arizona Chapter of Associated General Contractors.

Today, EPCOR USA is among the largest private water utilities in the Southwest, providing water and wastewater services to more than 350,000 customers across 31 communities and nine counties. In addition to providing wholesale water services in Texas, EPCOR is the largest regulated water company in Arizona and New Mexico.

Forward-looking information

Certain information in this news release is forward-looking within the meaning of Canadian securities laws as it relates to anticipated financial performance, events or strategies. When used in this context, words such as "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "intend", "target" and "expect" or similar words suggest future outcomes. The purpose of forward-looking information is to provide investors with management's assessment of future plans and possible outcomes and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

These statements are based on the assumptions and analyses made by the company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as actual results could differ materially from the plans, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this media release and, except as required by law, EPCOR disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement even if new information becomes available, as a result of future events or for any other reason.

About EPCOR Water USA

EPCOR USA is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of EPCOR Utilities Inc. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, EPCOR USA's wholly owned subsidiaries build, own and operate water and wastewater treatment facilities and infrastructure in the southwestern United States.

About EPCOR Utilities Inc.

EPCOR's wholly-owned subsidiaries build, own and operate electrical transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities and infrastructure in Canada and the United States. The company's subsidiaries also provide electricity, natural gas and water products and water services to residential and commercial customers. EPCOR, headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, is an Alberta Top 70 employer. EPCOR's website address is www.epcor.com.

Contacts:

Rebecca Stenholm

Director, Public & Government Affairs

EPCOR Water USA

O 623.445.2424 or C 602.390.5662

rstenholm@epcor.com



