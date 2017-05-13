Research and Markets - Global Smart Label Market Analysis & Segments Forecasts Report 2014-2025: Key Players are Avery Dennison, CCL Industries, Zebra Technologies, Alien Technology, Intermec & Checkpoint Systems

DUBLIN, May 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Smart Label Market Analysis By Technology (EAS, RFID), By Component (Transceivers, Memories), By Application (Retail Inventory, Perishable Goods), And By End-user (Healthcare & pharmaceutical, Logistic), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global market for smart label was valued at around USD 4.21 Bn in 2015 and is expected to reach over USD 16.12 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2016 to 2025

Installation of efficient anti-theft and anti-counterfeit system in several end-user industries is projected to propel the demand. Constant research and innovation efforts to design advanced and application specific products are expected to be the key trend in the global smart label market over the next few years.



Rapid urbanization and rise in disposable income of consumers have propelled key end-user industries such as retail, FMCG, and healthcare & pharmaceutical in Asia Pacific in the recent past. Growing economic trends in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and South East Asian countries have created lucrative opportunities in the smart label market.



Usage of smart label helps companies to prevent key issues such as theft, shop lifting, and counterfeit. Thus, emerging presence of key retail and manufacturing industries in developing regions is projected to accelerate the growth of smart label market in the next few years.



Further key findings from the report suggest:



RFID labels accounted for over 60% of global volumes in 2015, and is expected to grow over the next nine years on account rising demand in retail sectors

In terms of components, batteries segment was estimated to dominated the global smart label market in 2015

Retail inventory accounted to be the largest application segment in 2015, accounting for over 22% of the global smart label market volume owing to excellent real time tracking efficiency

Perishable goods application segment is anticipated to exhibit promising trend by expanding at the fastest CAGR from 2016 to 2025 due to rising use in medication management and medical instruments

Retail is expected to be the highest revenue generating end-user segment of the smart label market growing at a double digit CAGR of over 14% from 2016 to 2025, owing to improved supply chain efficiency obtained from smart label

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to promising trend in retail and FMCG industries in developing countries

is projected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to promising trend in retail and FMCG industries in developing countries Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries, Inc, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Alien Technology Inc, Intermec Inc, Checkpoint Systems, Inc are some of the key players operating in smart label market

The major smart label manufactures are focusing to enhance their presence in emerging BRIC counties through introduction of new products and capacity expansion

Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Smart Label Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4. Smart Label Market: Technology Outlook

4.1. Product movement analysis & market share, 2015 & 2025

4.2. Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Labels (Million Units, USD Million)

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 - 2025

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 - 2025

4.2.2.1. Acousto-Magnetic (AM) EAS

4.2.2.2. Microwave EAS

4.2.2.3. Electro-Magnetic EAS

4.2.2.4. UHF, Gen 2 RFID EAS

4.3. RFID Labels (Million Units, USD Million)

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 - 2025,

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 - 2025

4.3.3. Low Frequency (LF) RFID

4.3.4. High Frequency (HF) RFID

4.3.5. Ultra High Frequency (UHF) RFID

4.4. Sensing Labels (Million Units, USD Million)

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 - 2025

4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 - 2025

4.4.2.1. Position/Tilt Sensing Labels

4.4.2.2. Chemical Sensing Labels

4.4.2.3. Humidity Sensing Labels

4.4.2.4. Temperature Sensing Labels

4.5. Electronic Shelf/Dynamic Display Labels (Million Units, USD Million)

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 - 2025

4.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 - 2025

4.6. Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags (Million Units, USD Million)



5. Smart Label Market: Component Outlook

5.1. Technology movement analysis & market share, 2015 & 2025

5.2. Transceivers (Million Units, USD Million)

5.3. Memories (Million Units, USD Million)

5.4. Batteries (Million Units, USD Million)

5.5. Microprocessors (Million Units, USD Million)

5.6. Others (Million Units, USD Million)



6. Smart Label Market: Application Outlook

6.1. Application movement analysis & market share, 2015 & 2025

6.2. Retail Inventory (Million Units, USD Million)

6.3. Perishable Goods (Million Units, USD Million)

6.4. Electronic & IT Assets (Million Units, USD Million)

6.5. Equipment (Million Units, USD Million)

6.6. Pallets Tracking (Million Units, USD Million)

6.7. Others (Million Units, USD Million)



7. Smart Label Market: End-user Outlook

7.1. End-user movement analysis & market share, 2015 & 2025

7.2. Automotive (Million Units, USD Million)

7.3. Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) (Million Units, USD Million)

7.4. Healthcare & pharmaceutical (Million Units, USD Million)

7.5. Logistic (Million Units, USD Million)

7.6. Retail (Million Units, USD Million)

7.7. Manufacturing (Million Units, USD Million)

7.8. Others (Million Units, USD Million)



8. Smart Label Market: Regional Outlook



9. Competitive Landscape



10. Company Profiles



Avery Dennison Corporation

CCL Industries, Inc

Alien Technology, Inc

Sato Holdings Corporation

Checkpoint Systems, Inc

Smartrac N.V.

Muhlbauer Holding AG & Co. Ltd

ASK SA

Thin Film Electronics ASA

Intermec Inc

Invengo Information Technology Co. Ltd.

Graphic Label, Inc

Displaydata Ltd

William Frick & Company

