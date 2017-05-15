Gemalto: Gemalto empowers smartphone-based digital vehicle key

Securely lock/unlock and start your car using your smartphone





Amsterdam, May 15, 2017 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader in digital security, is providing its Trusted Services Hub (http://www.gemalto.com/mobile/mcommerce/mfs/trusted-service-hub) (TSH) to support Daimler AG's new smartphone-based 'digital vehicle key' for the Mercedes-Benz E-Class range. The premium car maker's innovative solution gives drivers the freedom to lock/unlock and start their vehicles using nothing more than an NFC smartphone. Gemalto's TSH enables seamless and secure over-the-air deployment of the digit al keys to any type of phone that supports the solution.

With the key safely downloaded to a secure element* via Gemalto's TSH, drivers can lock/unlock their cars by simply placing the smartphone against the door handle. The engine can also be turned on with the phone in the charging tray of the dashboard and pressing the start button. Capable of operating even if the phone battery** is drained, the need to carry a conventional key is eliminated.

As an integral part of the 'Mercedes me (https://www.mercedes-benz.com/en/mercedes-me/) connect' program, the digital vehicle key will connect seamlessly with services that meet the demands of modern mobility and digital lifestyles.

"Digitalization demands that companies harness their expertise to forge strong relationships with all stakeholders within the connected car (http://www.gemalto.com/iot/automotive) ecosystem," said Christine Caviglioli, vice president New Mobility Solutions at Gemalto. "For Daimler AG, this aim is fully supported by our solutions, which enable it to offer customers innovative services through their preferred device, without compromising security."

*A Secure Element is a tamper resistant hardware platform, capable of securely hosting applications and storing confidential and cryptographic data. It can be found in a SIM provided by a Mobile Network Operator and/or an eSE (embedded Secure Element (http://www.gemalto.com/iot/consumer-electronics/embedded-secure-element)) built into phone handset by OEMs."

**up to 10 door lock / unlock in the next 24h if the smartphone device supports this functionality

