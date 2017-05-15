Data-Driven Success Story Highlights Role of Adaptive Marketing

Alterian will co-present with client Thomas Cook, a tourism world leader, at the DataIQ Summit on 24 May in London. The presentation will focus on Thomas Cook's partnership with data intelligence specialists GBG and Alterian and how that relationship has helped the travel group create world class marketing with an 80% reduction in costs.

Building from development work by GBG, Alterian technology has helped Thomas Cook evolve into a sophisticated, data-driven marketer that delivers profitable results and high satisfaction with over 19 million customers a year around the world.

Ryan Cotton, head of CRM, analytics and insight at Thomas Cook, will present Evolution of the Data Driven Marketer, an in-depth look at Thomas Cook's marketing journey to deliver a continually more adaptive and relevant experience for all their customers.

Cotton will explain how Thomas Cook is currently using their customer behavioural data to better understand their customers, personalize communication to them, and automatically trigger communications. He will also discuss their future plan to become an Ultimate Adaptive Marketer.

Success benchmarks featured in the presentation include:

Innovative campaign management solutions

Migrated all capability in house for 80% reduction in costs

Major improvements in email ROI

Multi-channel personalised post booking experience

20 automated trigger based communications: feeds of behavioural data

"Alterian technology has helped us build highly personalised, automated campaigns across our channels, boosting all of our key performance metrics," said Cotton. "Not only has Thomas Cook increased its capabilities, it has significantly reduced agency costs."

About DataIQ

Launched in 2011, DataIQ has been consistently ahead of the curve in its advocacy of data and analytics as drivers of value in business. The DataIQ Summit, to be held this year on 24 May at 200 Aldersgate in London, is an annual event that continues to be a source of learning, networking and inspiration for the data-driven community.

About Thomas Cook Group Plc.

Thomas Cook Group plc. is one of the world's leading leisure travel groups with sales of £7.8 billion. Thomas Cook is supported by 22,000 employees and operates from 16 source markets. Thomas Cook Group plc's shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange (TCG).

About GBG

GBG is a global specialist in Identity Data Intelligence, helping organisations make decisions about the customers they serve. Headquartered in Chester (UK) and with 21 locations in 13 countries, GBG provides solutions to many of the world's biggest organisations. The GBG team work collaboratively with clients to ensure they use the data their customers share with them to create personalised customer journeys for each individual and responding to every interaction in real time.

About Alterian

With over 19 years of experience, Alterian helps marketers around the world adapt to the unpredictable behavior of their customers so they can always send the right message no matter where and when an interaction occurs. Innovative brands use Alterian's Chameleon Platform to create an adaptive customer experience that automatically adapts to the unpredictable behavior of their customers and naturally improves every single time a brand interaction occurs on any touchpoint.

Visit www.alterian.com to see how adaptive marketers are solving their unique challenges by always being one step ahead and maximizing every opportunity to increase the lifetime value of each customer, one relationship at a time.

