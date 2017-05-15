sprite-preloader
Montag, 15.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

64,69 Euro		+0,69
+1,08 %
WKN: 511000 ISIN: DE0005110001 Ticker-Symbol: A1OS 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
ALL FOR ONE STEEB AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALL FOR ONE STEEB AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,75
64,66
12:04
63,84
64,47
11:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALL FOR ONE STEEB AG
ALL FOR ONE STEEB AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALL FOR ONE STEEB AG64,69+1,08 %