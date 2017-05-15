Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2017-05-15 / 11:05 *All for One Steeb AG - United VARs Announces its participation at SAPPHIRE(R) NOW to showcase SAP Solutions and Services for New & Existing Customers* *Filderstadt, Ratingen, Germany - 15 May, 2017 -* United VARs, an Global SAP platinum partner, today announced that it will participate at SAPPHIRE(R) NOW and ASUG Annual Conference being held May 16-18 in Orlando, Florida in *Booth 1120 *to showcase SAP solutions and services portfolio to new and existing customers. United VARs was established in 2006 by All for One Steeb AG, Filderstadt/Germany and Seidor S.A, Barcelona/Spain, with six SAP resellers in 10 countries. The group now embraces 40 partners from 80 countries and serves as a powerful one-stop provider for the SAP activities of its global clients. Today, as a Global VAR, United VARs is one of only nine SAP Platinum partners worldwide. This SAP partner network addresses the requirements of multinational implementation projects by offering one integrated project team with global project management responsibility. The concept is designed around the best-of-breed strategy from the local market leader with a profound knowledge of the country, market and culture, which results in a delivered solution that optimizes business processes, reduce costs, and complements business strategies. "As a global VAR of SAP, we want to be faster in implementing innovations, closely guide the development of more powerful and service-oriented real-time business models and rapidly expand our own portfolio of solutions for the SAP HANA platform with support for SAP S/4 HANA, cloud solutions from SAP, as well as solutions from SuccessFactors, Ariba and Hybris," explained Detlef Mehlmann, United VARs Director and Head of Business Development International at All for One Steeb AG. In light of how global IT providers concentrate their support activities in off-shore centers, close customer relations and ties to the local business culture are often neglected. This is, however, not the case with United VARs. These partners, such as Answerthink, Illumiti and Seidor, provide superb SAP solutions and on-site services in the native language, with a solid understanding of the local business rules, regulations and laws, and spanning every time zone. "At Seidor we are very excited to have presence together with United VARs, Answerthink and Illumiti at SAPPHIRE NOW and ASUG Annual Conference, the one place to share experiences with the entire ecosystems of SAP. It is a wonderful opportunity to see SAP solutions in action, and be part of the future trends and product road maps in order to continue providing to our customers in the Americas, innovative ideas and helping them optimize the value of their investment in SAP solutions", said Tomas Fertig, SEIDOR's CEO and President. "Illumiti is very pleased to be exhibiting at SAPPHIRE NOW together with our colleagues from Answerthink and Seidor, who are also United VARs partners. We are proud to have one of our customers present how we jointly created a particularly effective user experience. SAPPHIRE NOW provides a wonderful venue to meet with others, who are likewise interested in SAP's latest innovations and future direction," said Dror Orbach, Illumiti's COO. "Answerthink is proud to exhibit at SAPPHIRE NOW with our partners in this prestigious group. We have the ability to provide a portfolio of SAP solutions, services and local support globally under this unique concept which facilitates us to become a strategic partner with our customers, assisting us to identify key growth drivers and ways of improving efficiencies", said John McGrath, a United VARs director and the Managing Director of Answerthink, Miami/USA. "We are providing our clients with local support to enter new markets almost everywhere in the world. In whatever economic centers globalization takes our clients, United VARs not only puts them one step ahead, but gives them the advantage of having the most powerful and dedicated SAP partner already on the ground at work," highlighted Mehlmann. SAPPHIRE NOW focuses on how companies can enable their digital business strategy and get more from their technology investments. Attendees are invited to explore the full array of offerings from SAP, including SAP Business One SAP Business ByDesign, Hybris(R), SAP SuccessFactors(R), SAP Ariba(R), Concur(R), all in one place. SAPPHIRE NOW and the ASUG Annual Conference are the world's premier business technology event and largest SAP customer-run conference, offering attendees the opportunity to learn and network with customers, SAP executives, partners and experts across the entire SAP ecosystem. *About United VARs* United VARs is the largest global alliance of SAP channel partners. The network comprises 40 resellers of SAP solutions covering more than 80 countries. United VARs members are strong local players firmly anchored within the business networks of their respective countries and are working successfully for more than 8,000 customers The alliance provides a high level of cultural fit with SAP solutions, services and local support delivered in the local language, together with a deep understanding of the local business rules, regulations and laws. Members of Untied VARs are deeply committed to providing innovative solutions for clients and helping them maximize the value of their investments in SAP software. United VARs members have earned multiple SAP Pinnacle Awards, recognizing their strengths innovation, service and sales. United VARs LLP is part of an elite group of 9 SAP global VAR partners. www.united-vars.com [1] *Online* http://www.united-vars.com/en/blog/upcoming-sapphire-now-2017 [2] *YouTube* https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u-AI-Ewu8Y0&feature=share [3] *Follow us* http://www.twitter.com/UnitedVARs [4] *About Answerthink* Answerthink, a division of The Hackett Group, is an SAP platinum partner and member of United VARs, that develops and offers qualified SAP Business All-in-One partner solutions - industry-specific software, analytics, Business ByDesign, mobility, Cloud offerings, HANA, hosting, support, services, and training. y leveraging the best practices database of The Hackett Group, Answerthink helps clients improve performance and maximize returns on investments in SAP software. www.answerthink.com [5] *About Illumiti* Illumiti is a leading systems integration and management consulting company with offices in Canada, the U.S. and Switzerland, serving customers globally. Its team enables customers to realize their vision by leveraging the world's leading On-Premise and cloud-based business applications. Illumiti helps its clients achieve optimized operations in the key areas at the core of their business, by implementing custom-fit solutions from SAP and other vendors faster, at a lower cost, and at a lower risk than other alternatives. Illumiti is a member of United VARs, which is an SAP Platinum partner. www.illumiti.com [6] *About Seidor* Seidor is a multinational company dedicated to providing integral solutions in the area of software consulting and IT services. With more than 3.000 professionals, and direct presence in Europe, Latin America, United States, the Middle East and Africa, Seidor is one of the main service partners of SAP, with solutions for all company sizes and industries, experience in international roll-out projects, On-Premise and cloud solutions. With more than 30 years of experience in the market, cutting-edge technological knowledge and expertise in several industry sectors makes Seidor a solid and reliable partner for its customers, helping them to simplify the management of technology as a means to increase their businesses' agility and profitability. www.seidor.com [7] *About All for One Steeb* All for One Steeb AG (ISIN DE0005110001) is the number 1 in the German-speaking SAP market and a leading IT service provider. The full-service provider's portfolio comprises end-to-end services and solutions across the entire IT value chain, from management and technology consulting, SAP industry solutions and cloud applications up to highly scalable hosting and cloud services out of its German datacenters, where All for One Steeb is orchestrating highly available IT operations for all business-related IT systems - including SAP solutions as well as Microsoft Exchange or Sharepoint. This is why market observers also rank All for One Steeb amongst the leading IT service providers for Outsourcing and Cloud Services, SAP HANA, Business Analytics and Performance Management, Human Capital Management, Application Management Services or Communications and Collaboration. As an SAP Platinum Partner, All for One Steeb is a reliable general contractor and serves with more than 1,300 employees over 2,000 clients in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, mainly among the manufacturing and consumer goods industry. As a founding member of United VARs, the largest global network of leading SAP partners, All for One Steeb guarantees a comprehensive consulting and service portfolio as well as the best local support in some 80 countries. In the financial year 2015/16, All for One Steeb AG achieved a turnover of EUR 266 million. The company is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. www.all-for-one.com/english [8] # # # SAP, SAPPHIRE, Hybris, SuccessFactors, Ariba, Concur and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx [9] for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies. Contact: All for One Steeb AG, Dirk Sonntag, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-260, E-Mail

