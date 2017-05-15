Research and Markets - Global Adipic Acid Market to Grow at a CAGR 3.1% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Asahi Kasei, BASF, INVISTA, LANXESS & Solvay

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Adipic Acid Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global adipic acid market to grow at a CAGR of 3.10% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Adipic Acid Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in market is increasing demand for 3D printing. Adipic acid derivatives such as nylon 6 and nylon 6,6 are increasingly used in the 3D printing. The fused deposition modeling (FDM) 3D printing technique is expected to increase the demand for adipic acid in the upcoming years. Nylon filament offers good Z-axis lamination, high strength, and excellent chemical resistance.

According to the report, one driver in market is growing demand for adipic acid from automotive industry. High-performance plastics such as nylon have an important role in the automotive segment. Lightweight plastics helps in the production of fuel-efficient vehicles. Reduction in the weight of the automobile by every 10% is expected to have a 5%-7% reduction in the fuel use. The increasing fuel prices and environmental concerns about pollution have propelled the manufacturing of fuel-efficient cars in the automotive industry. Automotive air intake manifolds were made of metals, but today nylon fibers are used extensively for the production these manifolds. The substitution of metals in the manifolds with nylon reduces the weight of these parts by half and decreases the production costs by more than one-third.

Further, the report states that one challenges in market is volatility in raw material prices. Adipic acid is mainly produced from the cyclohexanone and cyclohexanol. The hydrogenation of benzene produces cyclohexanone. Benzene is the main raw material for the production of adipic acid. The oil and gas industry is one of the principal suppliers of raw materials for the global adipic acid market. The fluctuations in the crude oil prices have a severe effect on the prices of the raw material, affecting the costs of adipic acid. In 2010, the crude oil price for Brent was around $77 per barrel, but there was an increase in the price during 2012 by nearly 41%. However, in the subsequent years, the price of crude oil per barrel decreased at a rate of nearly 60% in 2016.

Key vendors



Asahi Kasei

BASF

INVISTA

LANXESS

Solvay



Other prominent vendors



Ascend Performance Materials

PetroChina Liaoyang Petrochemical

Radici Partecipazioni

RENNOVIA

Shandong Haili Chemical Industry

Shandong Hongye Chemical Group

Verdezyne



Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by application



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5qzj9w/global_adipic

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716