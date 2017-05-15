sprite-preloader
3,518 Euro		-0,07
-1,95 %
WKN: 912541 ISIN: GB0002418548 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
ELEMENTIS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
ELEMENTIS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
3,49
3,573
12:10
3,515
3,547
12:11
15.05.2017 | 12:01
PR Newswire

ELEMENTIS PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, May 12

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached:		ELEMENTIS PLC
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation:		Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited (and/or acting for its affiliates) as discretionary investment manager on behalf of multiple managed portfolios
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):		N/A
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached:		11 May 2017
6. Date on which issuer notified:12 May 2017
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: 		5% of voting rights

8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares

if possible using
the ISIN CODE		Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares		Number
of
Voting
Rights		Number
of shares		Number of voting
rights		% of voting rights
Direct Indirect DirectIndirect
GB000241854823,157,17822,014,67622,936,25021,793,7484.70%
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Expiration
date 		Exercise/
Conversion Period 		Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.		% of voting
rights
Right to recall lent shares1,262,7000.27%
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Exercise priceExpiration date Exercise/
Conversion period 		Number of voting rights instrument refers to% of voting rights
NominalDelta
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights
23,056,4484.97%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:

Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited (3.04%)
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:
13. Additional information:This notification is due to crossing below the 5% threshold of total voting rights.

In reference to section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.

This disclosure has been calculated based on a total voting rights figure of 463,672,659.
14. Contact name:Ben Van Loon
15. Contact telephone number:01224 404090

This notification is made in accordance with Rule 5.8.12 R(1) of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules sourcebook.

Wai Wong
Company Secretary
020 7067 2999

15 May 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire