Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Western Europe Pay TV Forecasts" report to their offering.

Western Europe will avoid the curse of cord-cutting at least for the next five years, according to the Western Europe Pay TV Forecasts report. The Western European pay TV market is mature, but, unlike North America, it will still gain subscribers between 2016 and 2022. Although this only represents a 6.7% increase, it means nearly 7 million more subs to take the total to 106 million. Western Europe will cross the 100 million pay TV subs mark in June this year.

Much of the subscriber growth will come from countries with traditionally low pay TV penetration: Two-thirds of the region's next additions will come from Italy (up by 1.47 million or 20% between 2016 and 2022), Spain (up by 1.36 million or 23%) and France (up 1.41 million or 11%). However, subscriber growth will be lower than 3% for eight of the 18 countries covered in the report.

Published in May 2017, this 186-page PDF and excel report combines two of last year's reports: Digital TV Western Europe Forecasts and the Western Europe Pay TV Operator Forecasts in one convenient place.

The report comes in five parts:

Executive summary and regional forecasts, with handy comparison tables to reveal the best growth prospects;

Regional forecasts summary from 2010 to 2022 by platform, by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers and by pay TV revenues;

Major pay TV operators;

Country profiles and analysis for 18 territories;

Detailed forecasts for 18 countries, including 77 operators.

Companies Mentioned

BT

Belgacom

Bouygues

Canal Digital

Canal Plus

CanalSat

Com Hem

Euskatel

Free

Get

Go

KPN/Digitenne

Kabel Deutschland

Liwest

Mediaset

Melita

Meo/PT

Movistar

Riks TV

SFR

Siminn

Sky

Stofa

Sunrise

Swisscom

Telecable

Telecom Italia

Telefonica

Telekom Austria

Telenet

Telenor

VOO

Viasat

Ziggo

Zon

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/szzlbc/western_europe

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170515005691/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Cable Television