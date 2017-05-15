DSM Informs Market on Patheon N.V.

HEERLEN, the Netherlands, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials, informs its stakeholders that the Board of Directors of Patheon N.V. (NYSE: PTHN), a company in which DSM holds approximately 48.7 million ordinary shares, has unanimously approved the acquisition of Patheon by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO). Thermo Fisher will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Patheon for $35.00 per ordinary share in cash.

DSM has entered into a tender and support agreement with Thermo Fisher pursuant to which DSM will tender its shares in the transaction. The transaction, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2017, is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, the adoption of certain resolutions relating to the transaction at an extraordinary general meeting of Patheon's shareholders and completion of the tender offer.

More information regarding the acquisition of Patheon by Thermo Fisher can be found in the press release issued by Thermo Fisher and Patheon on 15 May 2017.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

The tender offer referenced herein has not yet commenced. This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any ordinary shares of Patheon or any other securities, nor is it a substitute for the tender offer materials that Thermo Fisher and its acquisition subsidiary will file with the SEC. On the commencement date of the tender offer, a tender offer statement on Schedule TO, including an offer to purchase, a letter of transmittal and related documents, will be filed with the SEC by Thermo Fisher and/or its acquisition subsidiary and a solicitation/recommendation statement on Schedule 14D-9 will be filed with the SEC by Patheon with respect to the tender offer. The offer to purchase all of the outstanding ordinary shares of Patheon will only be made pursuant to the offer to purchase, the letter of transmittal and related documents filed as a part of the Schedule TO. Patheon will also file a proxy statement with the SEC in connection with the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of Patheon, at which the Patheon shareholders will vote on certain proposed resolutions in connection with the transaction.

THE TENDER OFFER MATERIALS (INCLUDING AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, A RELATED LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL AND CERTAIN OTHER TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS), THE SOLICITATION/RECOMMENDATION STATEMENT ON SCHEDULE 14D-9 AND THE PROXY STATEMENT WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS OF PATHEON ARE URGED TO READ THESE DOCUMENTS CAREFULLY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT SUCH PERSONS SHOULD CONSIDER BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISION REGARDING TENDERING THEIR ORDINARY SHARES OR MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION.

The tender offer materials (including the offer to purchase and the related letter of transmittal and certain other tender offer documents), the solicitation/recommendation statement and the proxy statement (when they become available) and other documents filed with the SEC by Thermo Fisher or Patheon, may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.govor at Patheon's website at http://www.patheon.com or by contacting Patheon's investor relations department at (919) 226 3165, or at Thermo Fisher's website at http://www.thermofisher.com or by contacting Thermo Fisher's investor relations department at (781) 622 1111. In addition, investors and shareholders of Patheon may obtain free copies of the tender offer materials by contacting the information agent for the tender offer that will be named in the tender offer statement on Schedule TO.

Royal DSM is a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials. By connecting its unique competences in life sciences and materials sciences DSM is driving economic prosperity, environmental progress and social advances to create sustainable value for all stakeholders simultaneously. DSM delivers innovative solutions that nourish, protect and improve performance in global markets such as food and dietary supplements, personal care, feed, medical devices, automotive, paints, electrical and electronics, life protection, alternative energy and bio-based materials. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10billion with approximately 25,000 employees. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at http://www.dsm.com.

