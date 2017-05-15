MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - May 15, 2017) - Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX VENTURE: SIM) (OTCQB: SYATF) is pleased to announce that it has retained PCG Advisory Group ("PCG"), a leading investor relations and integrated communications firm, to serve as an advisor for an investor relations, strategic communications and digital/social media program.

"Siyata's recently completed OTC Market listing supports our twin goals of expanding both our capital markets and sales presence in the U.S.," said Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile. "The PCG team is known for their dedication to the U.S. micro and small cap market, their vast network of investors and digital/social media expertise. The selection of PCG Advisory Group reflects our desire to further support our goals by strategically presenting our corporate and investor message to a wide audience of U.S. investors via traditional investor relations and social and digital media initiatives."

"PCG is pleased to add Siyata to its roster of clients who want to increase their awareness and visibility in the U.S. investment community," commented Jeff Ramson, Founder and CEO of PCG Advisory Group. "With enormous growth potential coinciding with the Company's recent OTC Market listing, now is the optimal time to embark on a focused and targeted U.S. investor marketing initiative. We look forward to working together to bring the Siyata Mobile value proposition to our broad network of institutional investors, family offices, financial advisors, private investors, and other key stakeholders."

The agreement has a term of 6 months, which can be terminated by either party with 30 days written notice. PCG will be paid a monthly fee of US$7,000. The agreement with PCG as well as the payment of fees is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world's first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world's first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata's customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

About PCG Advisory Group

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in New York City, PCG Advisory Group is dedicated to the delivery of top tier investor relations, strategic advisory, communications, and innovative digital media services for the micro and small cap public company marketplace. PCG has extensive experience with life sciences, technology, energy and other emerging growth companies, both in the US and internationally.

PCG's team of senior level professionals bring many years of direct advisory experience, along with unique and high quality relationships amongst the investment and media communities. Our primary focus is building a shareholder base and expanding market awareness through very professional methods and initiatives.

PCG's Capital Markets Advisory Services include overall investor marketing and communications strategy development to increase and leverage awareness, visibility and credibility. PCG's Social and Digital Media services include maximizing social and professional digital media channels to effectively and accurately communicate clients' specific opportunities. www.pcgadvisory.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

Marc Seelenfreund

CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SIM@kincommunications.com



Sales Department:

Glenn Kennedy

VP Sales

Siyata Mobile Inc.

416-892-1823

glenn_kennedy@siyatamobile.com



PCG Advisory Group

Kirin Smith

Chief Operating Officer

D: 646.863.6519

E: ksmith@pcgadvisory.com