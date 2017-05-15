CA Technologies (NASDAQ:CA) today announced that company executives including CEO Mike Gregoire will be presenting at the following conferences:
|
What:
|Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference
|
When:
|Wednesday, May 17, 2017
|
Time:
|9:10am GMT
|
Where:
|London, UK
|
Presenter:
|Traci Tsuchiguchi, Vice President, Investor Relations
|
What:
|J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
|
When:
|Monday, May 22, 2017
|
Time:
|11:20am ET
|
Where:
|Boston
|
Presenter:
|Mike Gregoire, President and CEO
|
What:
|Nasdaq 36th Investor Program
|
When:
|Thursday, June 15, 2017
|
Time:
|1:30pm GMT
|
Where:
|London, UK
|
Presenter:
|Kieran McGrath, Executive Vice President and CFO
Webcasts of the events, along with any supporting materials, will be available at http://investor.ca.com/events.cfm. A replay will be available one hour following the conclusion of the webcast and will be archived for 90 days following the presentation.
About CA Technologies
CA Technologies (NASDAQ:CA) creates software that fuels transformation for companies and enables them to seize the opportunities of the application economy. Software is at the heart of every business in every industry. From planning, to development, to management and security, CA is working with companies worldwide to change the way we live, transact, and communicate across mobile, private and public cloud, distributed and mainframe environments. Learn more at www.ca.com.
Contacts:
CA Technologies
Rita O'Brien, 631-342-6687
Corporate Communications
rita.obrien@ca.com
or
Traci Tsuchiguchi, 650- 534-9814
Investor Relations
traci.tsuchiguchi@ca.com