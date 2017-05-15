CA Technologies (NASDAQ:CA) today announced that company executives including CEO Mike Gregoire will be presenting at the following conferences:

What: Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference When: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 Time: 9:10am GMT Where: London, UK Presenter: Traci Tsuchiguchi, Vice President, Investor Relations What: J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference When: Monday, May 22, 2017 Time: 11:20am ET Where: Boston Presenter: Mike Gregoire, President and CEO What: Nasdaq 36th Investor Program When: Thursday, June 15, 2017 Time: 1:30pm GMT Where: London, UK Presenter: Kieran McGrath, Executive Vice President and CFO

Webcasts of the events, along with any supporting materials, will be available at http://investor.ca.com/events.cfm. A replay will be available one hour following the conclusion of the webcast and will be archived for 90 days following the presentation.

