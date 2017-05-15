The Chinese PV behemoth's panels will be installed at the 15 MW Sunshine Coast Solar Farm in Australia.

As per a contractual agreement, Trina Solar will supply 57,000 Duomax PEG14 solar PV modules, each with a power output of 315 W, to Australia's 15 MW solar farm in Valdora.

Due to frequent serious weather events on Queensland's Sunshine Coast, such as cyclones, the choice of Duomax modules, whose robust mechanical properties can withstand extreme weather conditions, was a key deciding factor.

Furthermore, the frameless design and dual glass technology ensure high performance of the 72-cell Duomax modules -features also present in the company's latest bifacial module ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...