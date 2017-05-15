MILAN, ITALY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- Enter, a leader in network and cloud services based in Italy, today announces it has expanded its reach into Sparkle Sicily Hub, a next-generation data center in Palermo. The launch marks the addition of a new European Point of Presence (PoP) for Enter and provides customers with enhanced connectivity from Palermo to and throughout Europe, including Frankfurt, Amsterdam, London, Paris, Madrid, Stockholm and Brussels. Furthermore, the PoP provides access to the lowest latency paths from Europe to Africa, Asia and the Middle East by enabling direct interconnections to DE-CIX Palermo.

As the first Italian Internet Service Provider (ISP) at this location, Enter's presence at Sicily Hub offers consumers and businesses enhanced access to enterprise-grade internet and network services, including Ethernet access and transport to Europe, MPLS and IPSec Virtual Private Network (VPN), and demux services. Customers at Enter's Palermo location can also access Enter Cloud Suite (ECS), the first European, OpenStack-based cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solution. The new PoP expands Enter's reach in Italy as well as into Africa, Asia and the Middle East. Enter's new Italian PoP also offers services to its neutral interconnection facility in Milan Caldera, a highly connected alternative to businesses looking to co-locate in Marseilles.

"Choosing to establish our newest PoP at Sicily Hub was an easy decision, as its location and service offerings are among the best available," says Milko Ilari, Head of International Business & Strategy at Enter. "We're very excited about the new opportunities this venture will bring, including the ability for customers to access DE-CIX Palermo and multiple diverse submarine cable systems for world-class connectivity."

Sparkle Sicily Hub is the leading IP gravity center in the Mediterranean region, as its unique location is positioned closer to North Africa, the Mediterranean and the Middle East than any other European peering point. It is also connected to all cable landing stations in Sicily, enabling cost-effective and high-quality connectivity services for customers.

Enter's new PoP also enables customers to interconnect with carrier-neutral Internet Exchange, DE-CIX Palermo, delivering reduced IP Transit and network costs and improved control over routing and IP traffic flow as well as access to a growing list of networks and in-demand content providers. In addition, increased network quality allows users to effectively deliver bandwidth-intensive content for an enhanced data experience.

About Enter

Enter is a leading European network and cloud provider focused on providing connectivity, data center and internet solutions throughout Europe, the U.S. and Asia-Pacific. The company's IP backbone spans Europe's largest PoPs (Frankfurt, Amsterdam, London, Paris, Madrid, Stockholm and Brussels), as well as the U.S. (New York) and Far East (Hong Kong) to serve companies in Europe, North America and APAC.

In 2012, the company developed Enter Cloud Suite, the first European, OpenStack-based cloud IaaS service. Enter Cloud Suite is available in Milan, Frankfurt and Amsterdam, and is one of the official cloud platforms of 52 European institutions and agencies, such as the European Parliament and Court of Justice. To learn more about the company, please visit: http://www.enter.eu and www.entercloudsuite.com.

