TAMPA, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- Enviro-Serv, Inc. (OTC PINK: EVSV), the parent and publicly traded vehicle of Enviro-Serv USA Inc. a full service and fully licensed Florida pest control operation, is pleased to announce a joint venture marketing alignment with 23 year old Tampa based Quality Roofing Inc. and its President and founder, Mr. Richard C. Jenkins. Quality Roofing Inc. is a private family owned 3rd generation Tampa, Florida based contractor and a Florida corporation with 130 employees with 2016 revenues of $18,000,000. Additionally the company in its continued efforts to reduce outstanding issued shares have announced a further reduction of four hundred million EVSV common shares in the last week of which 200 million of those shares immediately decreased the current float.

In a consistent effort to update the investment community on exciting developments with Enviro-Serv Inc., Chris Trina, Chairman and CEO stated, "I am extremely honored to announce this exciting joint venture between Enviro-Serv, Inc. and Quality Roofing Inc. Quality Roofing Inc. is a major leading roofing contractor in Tampa Bay doing business not only in Florida but many other states as well. Although their clientele are too many to list some of the local clients of Quality Roofing include, MacDill Air Force Base, Tampa Waterside Marriot, City of Tampa, Camden Properties and the list goes onward. Mr. Jenkins and I met a few years ago and today I consider him and his family some of my dearest and closest friends. Mr. Jenkins is a brilliant and highly respected local businessman who has been there for me as a mentor, business consultant and personal advisor as well as a direct financial investor with Enviro-Serv. In our many personal meetings Mr. Jenkins has made it very clear he would like to deepen his role with us in all facets going forward should it make profitable business sense to do so? Rick is looking to expand his own corporate operations by purchasing more warehouse space here in Tampa and has welcomed our operation to become a tenant in his new space to work more closely together."

Trina's comments pertaining to the share reduction were as follows, "I strongly realize the importance of keeping dilution to an absolute minimum and strengthening our internal capital structure. I promised the investment community a month ago to reduce up to one billion shares of issued and outstanding common stock and proud to say at this time we have accomplished that goal. Our public float has decreased significantly in this share reduction process which makes my other notable promise to the investment community of not reverse splitting EVSV shares an absolute reality."

Trina continued his comments about Quality Roofing by stating, "Mr. Jenkins has built a dynasty and hugely successful company over the course of the last two decades and now Enviro-Serv can directly benefit with their vast current and future clientele. We look forward to the synergies between our two companies and the cross marketing that will make a major impact going forward. This is an enormous opportunity for Enviro-Serv and have strong visions of where this new relationship can blossom with expansion into other residential and commercial services using their well branded name and logo and most importantly financial resources for opportunities and expansion under the Enviro-Serv, Inc. public umbrella for example; QUALITY PRESSURE WASHING AND CLEANING, QUALITY PAINTING AND CONTRACTING, QUALITY POOL MAINTENANCE, QUALITY MOLD REMIDIATION literally the sky is the limit and Mr. Jenkins has the wherewithal and desire to fund this growth when the right opportunity presents itself."

Trina concluded his comments by exclaiming, "This is by far the biggest thing to happen to Enviro-Serv and our shareholders bar none. These are very exciting times that are upon us."

Rick Jenkins had these comments to say, "Chris Trina is a flat out go getter and I've watched him build his company from basically nothing when we first met to quite a successful young and growing company. Chris actually reminds me of me 15-20 years ago when I knew I had a winning formula for success but had to put in countless hours of very hard work to make it all come together. I am watching and advising as Chris and his team put those same tireless hours in to build something special and the fact that Enviro-Serv is publicly traded intrigues me greatly. I trust Chris implicitly as he's about to commence major termite work on my own personal home this spring and would recommend he and his team to anybody we contract with without hesitation. Quality Roofing looks forward in the potential opportunities that lie ahead with Enviro-Serv, Inc. and how we may fit into their puzzle going forward"

About Quality Roofing, Inc.

Founded 1994, Employee staff of 130

Corporate address: 1905 N. 40th Street, Tampa, Fl. 33605

2016 Sales of $18,000,000

Please visit their corporate website at www.qualityroofinginc.net

About Enviro-Serv, Inc.

Enviro-Serv, Inc. (EVSV) is a Tampa based public corporation specializing in providing full service pest control management in the counties of Hillsborough and Pinellas. These pest control services are captured in our wholly owned subsidiary, Enviro-Serv USA Inc., which owns and operates the franchise Pestmaster Services-Tampa. Please visit our websites at www.evsvinc.com and www.pestmaster.com to learn more.

