Gold Sponsor Bitdefender to Showcase Data Center Security Solutions at Citrix Synergy 2017

Learning Lab and In-Booth Sessions Demonstrate Bitdefender Hypervisor Introspection for detecting and preventing advanced attacks

Bitdefender, a leading Internet security technology company protecting 500 million users worldwide, will be co-hosting a Learning Lab and in-booth presentation sessions in collaboration with Citrix at Citrix Synergy 2017in Orlando from May 22nd to May 25th.

At the Bitdefender booth - number #307 - presentations will take place during the entire event.

Amongst Bitdefender hosted sessions, you will also find a session co-hosted by Bitdefender's Andra Cazacu, Senior Product Marketing Manager, and Citrix Senior Product Marketing Manager for the Desktop and Applications Group, Chris Edwards, which will focus on targeted attacks in data centers and how the successful collaboration between Bitdefender and Citrix can help prevent them in a revolutionary way. Another session co-hosted by Martin Zugec, Citrix Solutions Architect and Andrei Florescu, Senior Solutions Architect at Bitdefender, will cover how Internet browsing - a leading attack vector - can be secured with a unique combination of Citrix XenApp and Citrix XenServer, and Bitdefender Hypervisor Introspection.

The Citrix/Bitdefender Learning Lab which will discuss how to extend the security of your XenApp and XenDesktop environment with XenServer and Bitdefender Hypervisor Introspection will be held on May 22 between 8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. ET at the Orange County Convention Center, West Concourse, Level I, W108. During the session, attendees will act as attackers and then become defenders, learning how to detect and defeat the attack methods.

Demos and scenarios will include attacking infrastructures using vulnerabilities in commonly used software, such as web servers and browsers, and how attackers can exfiltrate data. Bitdefender and Citrix engineers hosting the Learning Lab will demonstrate how widely-adopted hacker tools, such as Kali Linux and Metaspoit, can be used to breach data center security and move laterally across hybrid infrastructures. Participants will then learn how to properly deploy Bitdefender Hypervisor Introspection within their infrastructure, and how the technology can be leveraged to block and prevent memory attack techniques employed by advanced threats.

"Developing a completely new method to detect attacks was not easy and the Learning Lab we prepared with Citrix is designed not only to explore the full extent of the capabilities offered by the Direct Inspect API capability in Citrix XenServer, but also how they're levered by Bitdefender Hypervisor Introspection technology to detect zero-day attacks and advanced threats," said Harish Agastya, VP of Enterprise Solutions at Bitdefender. "The hands-on real-world attack scenarios will demonstrate how these two technologies revolutionize the way hypervisor architecture can significantly enhance security against targeted attacks."

