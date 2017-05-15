The German equipment provider has posted positive numbers for the first quarter of this year. The company also reports high interest for its new PV production machinery.

German PV equipment manufacturer Singulus Technologies was able to increase turnover, profits and order intake in the first quarter of 2017.

The company achieved sales of €26.1 million ($28.6 million) for the period, up from €14.1 million in the same quarter of 2016. Furthermore, Singulus has improved its operating result from a loss of €5.8 million in the first three months of last year to a profit of €1.4 million in the latest quarter. Ebitda also ...

