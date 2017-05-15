EXCHANGE NOTICE, MAY 15, 2017 SHARES



STORA ENSO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION



A total of 750 A-shares converted into R-shares will be traded together with the old R-shares of Stora Enso Oyj as of May 16, 2017.



Identifiers of Stora Enso Oyj's share:



Trading code: STEAV ISIN code: FI0009005953 Orderbook id: 24359 Number of shares: 176,506,320



Trading code: STERV ISIN code: FI0009005961 Orderbook id: 24360 Number of shares: 612,113,667



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



