TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX)(CSE: PTX.CN) ("Platinex" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Mark Scarrow of Scarrow Yurman & Co., to its Board of Directors. Mr. Scarrow completed his B.Comm degree in 1983 at the University of Toronto. Mr. Scarrow then joined KPMG and obtained his CA designation in 1985. Scarrow Yurman & Co., provides audit, accounting and taxation services to private and public entities in the Greater Toronto area. Mr. Scarrow has agreed to chair the Audit Committee and join the Compensation Committee of the Company.

James R. Trusler stated "Mark brings a familiarity through his practice with issuers involved in the cannabis industry in the USA and Canada. At this time I wish to thank Tom Hussey who has resigned from the Board. He contributed his time and effort to maintaining the company through difficult times."

About Platinex Inc. Platinex is currently focusing efforts on the timely and strategic development of an online platform for the cannabis industry. At the same time Platinex has been focusing its mining business efforts in assembling a very large property in the Shining Tree gold camp, which has received little modern exploration compared to other gold camps in the Abitibi greenstone Belt. Shares of Platinex are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "PTX".

