PJSC MAGNIT - Material Fact

Press-release

Krasnodar

May 15, 2017

Magnit Announces the Exclusion of its Bonds from the Level 3 of the List of Securities Admitted to Trading at Moscow Exchange due to their Redemption

Krasnodar, May 15, 2017: Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MICEX and LSE: MGNT), announces the exclusion of its bonds from the Level 3 of the List of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange.

Please be informed that on May 15, 2017 exchange-traded bonds of the BO-001P-01 series were excluded from the Level 3 of the List of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange, due to their redemption.

Securities market maker: Public Joint Stock Company "Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS" (Moscow Exchange) Type of securities:

Non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC "Magnit" of the BO-001P-01series to the bearer with the obligatory centralized custody, with the identification number 4B02-01-60525-P-001P as of 05.11.2015, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A0JVXM8, placed under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification number 4-60525-P-001P-02E of 23.10.2015

For further information. please contact:

Timothy Post Head of Investor Relations

Email: post@magnit.ru

Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600 Investor Relations Office MagnitIR@magnit.ru

Direct Line: +7-861-277-4562

Website: ir.magnit.com/ Media Inquiries Media Relations Department

press@magnit.ru

Company description:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2017, Magnit operated 35 distribution centers and 14,089 stores (10,540 convenience, 427 hypermarkets and 3,122 drogerie stores) in 2,494 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the audited IFRS results for 2016, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,075 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 108 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.