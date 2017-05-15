sprite-preloader
Montag, 15.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

114,48 Euro		+0,905
+0,80 %
WKN: 853260 ISIN: US4781601046 Ticker-Symbol: JNJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHNSON & JOHNSON Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
115,08
115,25
18:32
115,04
115,27
18:32
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACTELION LTD
ACTELION LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACTELION LTD257,75+0,01 %
JOHNSON & JOHNSON114,48+0,80 %