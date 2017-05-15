sprite-preloader
Montag, 15.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

65,21 Euro		+0,789
+1,22 %
WKN: A2ALDB ISIN: FR0013176526 Ticker-Symbol: VSA2 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
VALEO SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VALEO SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
64,61
65,33
20:03
64,76
65,16
20:03
15.05.2017 | 19:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Automotive Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Compressor Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.7% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Johnson Electric, DENSO & Valeo

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automotive Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Compressor Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global automotive HVAC compressor market to grow at a CAGR of 4.73% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Automotive HVAC Compressor Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in market is low penetration of passenger cars in APAC. The penetration of cars in APAC is low compared with other regions, converting APAC into a favorable market for car OEMs. India had one of the lowest car penetrations in the world, about 15 cars per 1,000 people in 2016. China had about 60 cars per 1,000 people and Brazil had 203 cars per 1,000 in 2016. Developed countries, such as the US, have a car penetration of about 800 cars per 1,000 people in 2016. Decreased penetration of cars in emerging countries are presenting a wide opportunity for car OEMs to start their business in APAC. The automotive industry is expected to expand in emerging countries such as China, India, Brazil, South Korea, Indonesia, and parts of eastern Europe.

Key vendors

  • Johnson Electric
  • DENSO
  • Valeo

Other prominent vendors

  • Calsonic Kansei
  • Delphi
  • Visteon

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Key leading countries

PART 09: Market drivers

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

PART 14: Vendor landscape

PART 15: Key vendor analysis

PART 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/46q9qh/global_automotive

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire