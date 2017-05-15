The CIS thin-film PV specialist has posted an operating loss of JPY 3 billion ($26.4 million) in the three months to March 31, from JPY 2.6 billion a year earlier. Net sales fell 41.3% on the year to JPY 22.2 billion.Solar Frontier - a subsidiary of Showa Shell Sekiyu - said that residential and non-residential demand for its PV modules remained "relatively high" in Japan. However, it also acknowledged that ongoing changes to the country's feed-in tariff (FIT) system are "gradually discouraging new demand creation." The Japanese authorities are now moving away from subsidies to an auction system for solar projects above 2 MW in size. Average selling prices continue to fall for Solar Frontier's PV modules in Japan, its parent said in a statement to the Tokyo Stock Exchange, without providing specific figures. Solar Frontier's business - which includes module supply, as well as project development and electricity generation via its downstream division - has been "under pressure" as it waits for its new strategic approach to shifting market ...

