sprite-preloader
Montag, 15.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,833 Euro		-0,017
-0,19 %
WKN: 858088 ISIN: JP3366800005 Ticker-Symbol: XKK 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU KK Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU KK 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,731
9,227
20:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU KK
SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU KK Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU KK8,833-0,19 %