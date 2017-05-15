VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- Abstract Developments announced that its proposed residential real estate development, Bowker Collection, has been approved by Oak Bay City Council. After a lengthy 7 hour public hearing process and multiple City Council meetings, Bowker was approved this past Monday. Bowker will be the first residential multi-family, mixed-use community in over 10-years to be approved in Oak Bay and is set to launch in the coming weeks.

Located in the quiet and picturesque Oak Bay neighbourhood and within walking distance to 3 Villages & Willows Beach, the four-storey, mixed-use community will offer 1- and 2-bedroom & Den Premium Residences, Townhomes, Garden Homes, Terrace Homes and Penthouses. Ranging in size from 700 to 2,000 square feet, prices will start under $600,000.

"This is the first approved development of its kind in Oak Bay in over 10 years," explains President of Abstract Developments, Mike Miller. "We are excited for the opportunity to join the unique and exquisite Willows Beach Neighbourhood in Oak Bay. Bowker Collection will not only fit with the character of the community, but provide much needed housing in a location that has had limited stock."

Construction of the Bowker Collection is estimated to begin in the Fall of 2017 and occupancy is estimated for Fall of 2019.

Abstract Developments will celebrate the addition of Bowker Collection to Oak Bay by hosting a "Welcome to the Neighbourhood" event on June 3rd between 12pm and 4pm, offering the public a more detailed look into the design, features and amenities at Bowker. This event will also mark the Grand Opening of the new community to the public. To learn more about the Bowker Collection, register at www.BowkerCollection.com for priority information.

About Abstract Developments

Established in 1999, Abstract Developments is dedicated to the process of design, how it benefits the local community, how it impacts residents, the overall look and function of design and solving the unique challenges of the surrounding area. Abstract Developments is committed to innovative and quality homes and is one of Victoria's leading, award-winning developers known for custom homes and multi-family developments. Their focus is on creating the most innovative, thoughtful and community-minded developments.

