BRIDGEWATER, NOVA SCOTIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: SSE)(FRANKFURT: S6Q) is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Davison, MSc, PGeo to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Davison is a professional consulting exploration geologist, project manager and ore mineralogist with thirty-nine years of practical field, commercial laboratory and management experience in diverse geological settings. Mr. Davison has expertise in ore geology, process mineralogy, property evaluation, bulk sampling and pilot process operations. He has contributed to the development of exploration properties, ore deposits and mines in Canada, United States, Mexico, Greenland, Russia, Central and South America, Africa, Middle East, Asia and Australia.

Greg works with Teck Metals' research team on VMS Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au (San Nicolas), porphyry Cu and Cu-Mo (Highland Valley, Quebrada Blanca), rift intrusion Ni-Cu-PGE (Mesaba) and stratabound Pb-Zn (Red Dog) deposits. As VP Exploration, he led Tribute Minerals' programs in Ontario, the first junior company to utilize Titan-24 geophysics to guide VMS targeting, successfully drilling the Garnet Lake Zn-Cu deposit. As a project geologist, he conducted exploration of Archean VMS targets in the English River metamorphic terrane. He has performed ore mineralogy studies on VMS deposits in Mexico, Bolivia, Alaska, Canada and Iran.

Mr. Davison has completed independent 43-101 reports for VMS, intrusive-related gold, Dawson orogenic gold, Keno Hill Ag-Pb-Zn, epithermal gold and diamond kimberlite projects, and technical and assessment reports for junior to major public companies, SGS Lakefield Research and Watts Griffis McOuat, among others.

Greg graduated with an MSc in Geological Sciences from Brock University and an Honours BSc in Geology from Dalhousie University, and is a professional geologist (P.Geo.) licensed with the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and the Association of Professional Engineers & Geoscientists of British Columbia.

"Silver Spruce Resources is honored to have Greg join our Board. I have known him for many years and find his experience, judgement and ethics to be of the highest order. He will bring expertise in VMS deposits and project management to assist the Company's growth as we advance our Kay Mine VMS project in Arizona and our Pino de Plata epithermal silver project in Mexico," said President Karl Boltz - President & CEO.

About Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a well-positioned Canadian junior exploration company pursuing development of the Kay Mine volcanogenic massive sulfide project in Arizona, USA, and the Pino De Plata and the Encino De Oro epithermal silver/ base metal/ gold projects, located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of western Chihuahua State in Mexico.

