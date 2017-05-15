BeWhere Holdings Inc.: Aphria Inc. Selects BeWhere to Provide Asset Management Solutions Throughout the Medical Cannabis Supply Chain

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2017 / BeWhere Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) ("BeWhere" or the "Company") today announced that it has signed an agreement with Aphria Inc. ("Aphria"), one of Canada's largest and lowest cost producers of medical cannabis, to provide asset management solutions throughout its facilities.

Owen Moore, Co-Founder and CEO, BeWhere commented, "Aphria is one of the most trusted brands in medical cannabis and an innovator with a proven track record. To be associated with Aphria is a huge endorsement of our technology. We firmly believe our technology can add a further layer of security and compliance within the regulated medical cannabis industry."

Aphria is a leader in the industry, producing and selling pharmaceutical grade cannabis that is 100% free of unauthorized chemical pesticides in a state-of-the-art facility in Leamington, Ontario. BeWhere's leading edge Beacon technology will allow Aphria to track in real time its equipment, people and inventory throughout the facilities and its distribution channels allowing assets to be monitored more effectively, therefore providing an end-to-end secure solution with better operational visibility. Real-time information on location, temperature, light exposure, impact and other parameters can be provided with immediate notifications should strict adherence to storage and transportation requirements exceed certain thresholds. Aphria and its customers will have complete confidence knowing the entire supply chain will be tracked and monitored.

John Cervini, Co-Founder and Vice-President, Infrastructure & Technology, Aphria said, "Aphria is pleased to add BeWhere to our portfolio of asset management IoT solutions. BeWhere's Beacon technology provides the necessary security enhancements to track and monitor a broad range of metrics at all points in our supply chain. The real-time information will enhance visibility into our operations and facilities."

About BeWhere

BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) is an Industrial Internet of Things ("IIOT") solutions company that designs and manufacturers hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware and cloud based solutions that stand-alone or that can readily be integrated with existing software. Its solutions enable end-users a level of operational visibility that is more easily accessible and significantly easier to implement than in the past.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc., one of Canada's lowest cost producers, produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis. Located in Leamington, Ontario, the greenhouse capital of Canada. Aphria is truly powered by sunlight, allowing for the most natural growing conditions available. Aphria is committed to providing pharma-grade medical cannabis, superior patient care while balancing patient economics and returns to shareholders. Aphria was the first public licensed producer to report positive cash flow from operations and the first to report positive earnings in consecutive quarters.

