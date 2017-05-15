TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- Bradmer Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Bradmer" or the "Company") (NEX: BMR.H) today announced its first quarter 2017 financial results.

Financial Results

Amounts in US dollars, unless specified otherwise, and results prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

For the three months ended March 31, 2017, we recorded a net loss of $33,000 or $0.002 per common share based on the weighted average outstanding shares of 19,659,726 during the three month period, compared to a net loss of $52,000 or $0.003 per common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2016 based on the weighted average outstanding shares of 19,659,726.

General and administrative expenses were $28,000 in the three months ended March 31, 2017 compared to $26,000 in the same quarter of the prior year. Major expenses in 2017 consisted of consulting fees of $13,600, legal fees of $6,000, directors' and officers' liability insurance premiums of $2,400 and audit fees of $2,800. In 2016 major expenses consisted of consulting fees of $13,100, transfer agent and regulatory fees of $7,500, directors' and officers' liability insurance premiums of $2,400 and audit fees of $2,200.

The $5,000 foreign exchange loss in the first quarter of 2017 compared with a $26,000 foreign exchange loss in the same quarter of 2016.

Bradmer's operational activities for the three months ended March 31, 2017 were financed by cash on hand. At March 31, 2017, the Company had working capital of $352,000, compared to $382,000 at December 31, 2016. We had available cash of $350,000 (CDN $465,000) as at March 31, 2017, compared to cash of $414,000 (CDN $556,000) as at December 31, 2016. The $64,000 decrease in cash was due to the $33,000 net loss and the $35,000 increase in non-cash working capital, offset by $4,000 of foreign currency adjustments.

As at May 15 and March 31, 2017, the Company had 19,659,726 common shares and options to purchase 1,950,000 common shares outstanding.

Bradmer Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Paul Van Damme

Chief Financial Officer

Additional information about Bradmer, including the MD&A and financial results may be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Bradmer's common shares have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or any state regulatory agency in the United States. The resale or transfer by a U.S. investor of such common shares of Bradmer Pharmaceuticals Inc. is subject to the requirements of Rule 904 of Regulation S of the Securities Act or such other applicable exemption thereunder, and other applicable state securities laws.

Except for historical information, this news release may contain forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectation regarding future events. These forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, which may cause but are not limited to, changing market conditions, the establishment of corporate alliances, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's ongoing quarterly and annual reporting.

BRADMER PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position

As at

(All amounts expressed in United States dollars)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- March 31, December 31 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Assets Current assets Cash $ 349,619 $ 413,894 Amounts receivable 3,710 3,413 Prepaid expenses 9,254 1,176 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets $ 362,583 $ 418,483 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 10,330 $ 36,759 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Shareholders' Equity Share capital 1,726,597 1,710,138 Contributed surplus 1,907,943 1,889,755 Accumulated other comprehensive income 864,534 895,332 Deficit (4,146,821) (4,113,501) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total shareholders' equity 352,253 381,724 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 362,583 $ 418,483 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

BRADMER PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

Condensed Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the three months ended March 31

(All amounts expressed in United States dollars)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expenses General and administrative $ 28,199 26,448 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Income Interest (27) (29) Foreign exchange loss 5,148 25,676 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loss for the period $ 33,320 $ 52,095 Other comprehensive loss 30,798 203,571 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive loss for the period $ 64,118 $ 255,666 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loss per share Basic and diluted $ 0.002 $ 0.003 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average number of shares outstanding 19,659,726 19,659,726 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

BRADMER PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

For the three months ended March 31

(All amounts expressed in United States dollars)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Share capital Number of Contributed shares Amount surplus ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance, January 1, 2016 19,659,726 $ 1,659,105 $ 1,833,363 Foreign currency translation adjustment - 111,153 122,827 Loss for the period - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance, March 31, 2016 19,659,726 $ 1,770,258 $ 1,956,190 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance, January 1, 2017 19,659,726 $ 1,710,138 $ 1,889,755 Foreign currency translation adjustment - 16,459 18,188 Loss for the period - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance, March 31, 2017 19,659,726 $ 1,726,597 $ 1,907,943 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated Other Total Comprehensive Shareholders' Income/ (Loss) Deficit equity ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance, January 1, 2016 $ 985,568 $ (3,977,951) $ 500,085 Foreign currency translation adjustment (203,571) - 30,409 Loss for the period - (52,095) (52,095) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance, March 31, 2016 $ 781,997 $ (4,030,046) $ 478,399 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance, January 1, 2017 $ 895,332 $ (4,113,501) $ 381,724 Foreign currency translation adjustment (30,798) - 3,849 Loss for the period - (33,320) (33,320) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance, March 31, 2017 $ 864,534 $ (4,146,821) $ 352,253 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

BRADMER PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows

For the three months ended March 31

(All amounts expressed in United States dollars)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash flows from operating activities Loss for the period $ (33,320) $ (52,095) Adjustments for: Foreign currency translation adjustment 3,754 24,695 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (29,567) (27,400) Change in non-cash operating items Amounts receivable (297) 2,882 Prepaid expenses (8,078) (7,256) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (26,429) (1,425) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (64,371) (33,199) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held 96 5,713 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Decrease in cash (64,275) (27,486) Cash at beginning of period 413,894 520,758 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash at end of period $ 349,619 $ 493,272 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Contacts:

Bradmer Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Paul Van Damme

Chief Financial Officer

pvandamme@wcmcapital.ca

1.416.847.6905



