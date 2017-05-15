TUSTIN, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- Premier Holding Corporation (OTCQB: PRHL) reports that its Member of the Board of Directors Woodrow Clark and Vice President Lawrence Young presented on a panel to promote Energy Efficiency Experts (E3) partnership with Sustainability Partners and their unique funding model.

Sustainability Partners has an industry-disrupting alternative to the RFI, RFP, budgeting, financing, bond, taxes, rental, PPA's, leases and shared savings arrangements. Their model provides sustainability in a similar fashion as utility companies provide power... on a month-to-month service agreement.

SP pays for 100% of materials and installation while continually providing maintenance, upgrades, and eventual replacements as newer, better technology arrives. This simple, utility-structured SaaS® agreement gives customers high impact solutions with no cash outlay, no institutional guarantees, and no security interests or collateral, thereby strengthening the client's financials by reducing debt, reserves and operating costs on a continuing basis.

PRHL Board Member Dr. Woodrow W. Clark, II, MA3, Ph.D. was a contributing scientist to the U.N. IPCC that won the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize. He currently serves as Managing Director of Clark Communications. Dr. Clark served as Manager of Strategic Planning for Energy at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory since 1990. He has an international reputation as a leader, author and implementer in renewable energy, emerging technologies and economic development. Dr. Clark was Senior Policy Advisor for Energy Reliability to California's Governor from 2000 to 2003 with a focus on renewable generation, advanced technologies and finance. Dr. Clark helped to start the State Government initiative on "green" public buildings and sustainable historic buildings, and started the "Hydrogen Highway" in 2003 for the State.

Green California Summit & Exposition is a premier opportunity for stakeholders from the public and private sectors to share innovations in policy, practice and technology that can help the Golden state attain its environmental and economic goals. The event includes keynote presentations, educational sessions, networking opportunities and an expo featuring green products and services.

Green California Summit & Exposition 2017 showcased a wide range of products and services related to sustainability, water, waste management & environment sectors. Over 3,500 visitors were estimated at this event. Attendees of this event included agency commissioners, department directors, chiefs, administration division, facility managers, energy managers, sustainability managers, legislators, board members, superintendents, chancellors, chief business officers, engineers, transportation specialists, chief financial officers, educators, building officials, capital outlay managers, building managers, procurement managers, real estate managers, budget officers, purchasers, recycling professionals, waste management professionals, fleet managers, commercial real estate professionals, architects and designers, construction professionals. This 2-day event is organized by Green Technology.

President and CEO of Premier, Randall Letcavage adds: "We were honored to be asked to present at this event. California is on the cutting edge of sustainability initiatives and E3 is front and center. This kind of exposure will surely help grow our business for Sustainability Partners."

Under the corporate motto, "Everything Energy," Premier is an energy holding company focused on acquiring and integrating energy companies as synergistic subsidiaries. The Company accumulates residential and commercial clients in deregulated markets from all subsidiaries and cross sells energy and energy efficiency products and services including LED lighting, energy management systems, smart home technology, and more, maximizing profit potential and minimizing cost of client procurement. In addition, Premier Holding provides top line management and financial support, which includes access to capital, financing, legal, insurance, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and management strategies. Additional integrated business offerings include direct energy services as power purchase agreements (PPAs), energy financing and leasing of generation programs in urban and rural real estate environments, lighting efficiency systems and refrigeration systems. For more information, visit PRHL Investors Relations www.prhlcorp.com.

Sustainability Partners (SP), works with customers to invest in and deploy energy efficient initiatives in a no cost, low-risk way with no obligations. The value-added approach of Sustainability-as-a-Service (SaaS®) delivers effective and impactful energy, water and fuel efficient systems to customers by accelerating traditional project and procurement processes. With investment from BlackRock on behalf of their clients, which with $5.1 trillion Assets Under Management is the world's largest asset manager, Sustainability Partners has access to resources for accomplishing the very largest of infrastructure upgrades.

Headquartered in California, Green Technology is a non-profit initiative designed to inform government efforts toward sustainability, providing a forum in which government officials can communicate with those in the private sector who are developing and distributing green technologies.

