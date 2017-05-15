Global $58.4 Billion Animal Health (Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines) Market Forecast And Trend Analysis, 2014 - 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global animal health market is expected to reach USD 58.4 billion by 2025

The market is driven by technological advancements in veterinary care, which are anticipated to serve future growth opportunities to the market. For instance, MediLabSecure, a laboratory network project, was initiated with an aim of identifying emerging viruses and pathogens in 19 countries in the Mediterranean regions. In addition, emergence of veterinary health information systems, specifically in the developed economies, is expected to provide high growth potential in future.

With the help of these systems, data generated in veterinary clinics can be uploaded on the internet, which can be further shared with other researchers and clinicians. The incorporation of this technology will facilitate real-time analysis of fluctuations in disease prevalence. As a consequence of the aforementioned factors, it is presumed that there will be significant improvement in the overall penetration rate of animal health products, which is also anticipated to fuel the market demand as well as the revenue to unprecedented heights.

Vaccines are expected to exhibit lucrative growth rate during the forecast period. The exponential growth can be attributed to significant increase in the companion animal population, which demands long-term health

Companion animal segment is anticipated to grow at an exponential rate owing to is a consequence of associated health benefits for humans, which includes lower blood pressure, greater psychological stability, and reduced anxiety attacks

In 2015, North America accounted for the largest share in the global animal health market owing to local presence of established pharmaceutical companies, consistently striving for extensive commercialization of their products

accounted for the largest share in the global animal health market owing to local presence of established pharmaceutical companies, consistently striving for extensive commercialization of their products Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at an exponential CAGR as a consequence of high clinical urgency to curb high incidence of zoonotic diseases and management of disease outbreaks, such as swine influenza and Ebola

is anticipated to grow at an exponential CAGR as a consequence of high clinical urgency to curb high incidence of zoonotic diseases and management of disease outbreaks, such as swine influenza and Ebola The key participants employ sustainability strategies, such as expanding product portfolio to gain competitive advantage. For instance, In March 2016 , Merial entered into distribution agreement with Zoetis, Inc. to expand the dairy product portfolio in India

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology & Scope

1.1 Region-Wise Market Calculation

1.1.1 Region-Wise market: Base estimates

1.1.2 Global market: CAGR calculation

1.2 Region-based Segment Share Calculation

2 Executive Summary



3 Animal Health Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1 Rising number of government initiatives

3.2.2 Technological advancements

3.3 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.1 Increasing advent of counterfeit drugs

3.3.2 Lack of standardization

3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.5 Animal Health - SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & legal, economic and technological)

4 Animal Health Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Animal health market: Product movement analysis

4.2 Feed Additives

4.3 Pharmaceuticals

5 Animal Health Market: Animal Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Animal health market: Animal type movement analysis

5.2 Production Animal

Bayer AG

Merck & Co. AG

Elanco

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Sanofi S.A.

Zoetis, Inc.

Nutreco N.V.

Virbac

