Park Place Technologies Acquires UK-based Prestige Systems

LONDON, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Park Place Technologies announced today that it has purchased Prestige Systems, a UK-based IT infrastructure solutions provider located just outside Birmingham, England. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed at the time of writing.

"I welcome the Prestige team to the Park Place family," said Ed Kenty, Chairman and CEO of Park Place Technologies. "Prestige's nearly three decades of exemplary IT data centre service will complement Park Place's world-class support model as we expand and grow our client base together throughout the UK, Europe, and beyond."

Acquiring Prestige Systems will allow Park Place to enhance their experienced, premier team of engineers to service data centers across the EMEA region. Park Place previously opened a European headquarters location in London in May of 2015.

Prestige's Co-Founders, John and Elaine Dawson, James Coyle, and Mark Jones will be leaving Prestige Systems entirely to Park Place and joining other ventures in the UK. "Elaine, James, Mark, and I have full confidence in leaving Prestige in the capable hands of Park Place," said John Dawson. "With Park Place, Prestige will be able to continue to grow to the next level and deliver the best service for IT data centres around the world."

About Prestige Systems

Prestige Systems have over 25 years' experience as a provider of IT infrastructure solutions and services founded on a superior breadth of knowledge and expertise in the data centre. Prestige holds the highest levels of accreditation with HP, Dell, EMC, Oracle, VMware, and Cisco, with support and break-fix capabilities spanning an impressive array of vendor technologies and products.

About Park Place Technologies

Since 1991, Park Place Technologies has provided an alternative to post-warranty storage, server, and networking hardware maintenance for IT data centres. Supporting more than 7,500 organizations in over 95countries, Park Place Technologies offers an exceptional customer experience, superior service delivery, and an operational advantage for businesses ranging from government, higher education, and healthcare institutions to cloud service providers, SMB and Fortune 500 companies.

