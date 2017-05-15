Washington D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2017) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Sean Memon has been named the agency's deputy chief of staff.

"Sean has proven to have extensive knowledge of financial regulation and coordination across our various markets. I commend his willingness to share his expertise here at the SEC as we further the agency's important mission," said Chairman Jay Clayton.

Mr. Memon arrived at the SEC with experience providing advice to public and private companies in both legal and financial roles. Immediately prior to joining the SEC, Mr. Memon practiced law at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP in Washington, D.C., where he advised clients in regulatory and transactional matters, including with respect to capital raisings, mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures. Mr. Memon also advised companies on matters involving financial technology and the development of new products and services.

Previously, Mr. Memon was a member of the Finance and Acquisitions department at Time Warner Inc., where he worked on long-term business planning efforts and performed quantitative valuation and financial impact analysis for potential new business initiatives and transactions. Prior to Time Warner, Mr. Memon was an analyst in the investment banking groups of Raymond James & Associates and Morgan Stanley & Co., where he worked with technology companies on capital raising activities and mergers and acquisitions.

Mr. Memon received J.D. and MBA degrees from Duke University and an A.B. in economics from Harvard College.