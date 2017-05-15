Washington D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2017) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Jaime Klima has been named Chief Counsel to Chairman Jay Clayton.

As Chief Counsel, Ms. Klima will be senior legal and policy adviser, and will coordinate the rulemaking agenda of the Commission. She will also serve as the Chairman's representative on the Deputies Committee of the Financial Stability Oversight Council.

"I am thrilled that Jaime has agreed to serve the Commission in this key role," said Chairman Jay Clayton. "I am pleased that Jaime's legal acumen and experience will continue to benefit the SEC and its team of committed professionals."

Most recently, Ms. Klima served as SEC co-chief of staff under then-Acting Chairman Michael S. Piwowar, advising on all issues of agency management and policy. Before that, she was counsel to Commissioner Piwowar and Commissioner Troy A. Paredes. In those roles, Ms. Klima covered a wide range of issues including rulemaking and enforcement matters.

Prior to working at the SEC, Ms. Klima practiced law at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP, specializing in broker-dealer compliance and regulation. She also clerked for the Honorable Richard Lowell Nygaard of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

Ms. Klima earned her J.D., cum laude, from Duke University School of Law, a Master of Public Policy, also from Duke, and an undergraduate degree in Systems Engineering, with distinction, from the University of Virginia.