Research and Markets - United Kingdom Diesel Genset Market, 2023: Key Players are Caterpillar, Cummins, MTU Onsite Energy and Kohler SDMO

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "United Kingdom Diesel Genset Market (2017-2023): Forecast By KVA Rating, Applications, and Competitive Landscape" report to their offering.

According to research, United Kingdom diesel genset market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2017-2023.

Diesel gensets have become the major source of power for building modern infrastructures. Further, these are heavily deployed to provide prime back-up and peak power across the globe. In the United Kingdom, diesel genset are being utilized in the construction, retail and commercial sectors. Additionally, diesel genset are also used as prime and standby source of power for industrial purposes especially in the manufacturing sector.

England accounts for major portion of the diesel genset market in the United Kingdom owing to increasing construction activities, rising retail & hospitality sectors and surging investments to strive new business opportunities in the country. Though, the market declined in 2015 and would remain the same in 2016 and 2017, however, the market is likely to recover post 2017 due to clarification in business policies after Brexit. Changing government policies, establishment of IT/ITeS sector and automotive manufacturing expansion as well as growth in public infrastructure would fuel the market for diesel genset in the United Kingdom.

Amongst all the applications, retail, commercial and capacity market dominates, with Short Term Operating Reserve (STOR) being the major reason behind high share of capacity market. The key players in the United Kingdom diesel genset market include - Caterpillar, Cummins, MTU Onsite Energy and Kohler SDMO.

The report thoroughly covers the diesel genset market by KVA ratings, applications and countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Markets Covered

By KVA Rating:



- 5-75 KVA

- 75.1-375 KVA

- 375.1-750 KVA

- 750.1-1000 KVA

- Above 1000 KVA



By Applications:



- Retail & Logistic

- Government and Transportation

- Capacity Market

- Commercial (BFSI, IT/ITES and Commercial Offices)

- Manufacturing & Processing

- Residential

- Others Telecom, Hospital, Educational Institutes, Oil & Gas, industries, Mining)



By Countries:



- England

- Northern Ireland

- Scotland

- Wales

Companies Mentioned



- AJ Power Ltd.

- Atlas Copco UK Holdings Ltd.

- Caterpillar Inc.

- Cummins Inc.

- FG Wilson

- Himoinsa Power Solution Ltd

- J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited

- MTU Onsite Energy Corporation

- SDMO Energy Limited

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gvkt4z/united_kingdom

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716