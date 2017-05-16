Panevezys, Lithuania, 2017-05-16 11:33 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resolutions of AB "Linas" Repeated Annual General Meeting of Shareholders dated May 16, 2017:



1. Attention is paid to the auditor's conclusions confirming AB "Linas" consolidated and Company's financial reports set of year 2016 and to agree to Company's consolidated annual report of year 2016.



2. AB "Linas" consolidated and Company's annual financial reports set is confirmed and it was agreed to consolidated annual report of year 2016.



3. AB "Linas" profit (losses) allocation of year 2016 is confirmed:



1) retained loss of the previous financial year at the end of the accounting year - 638.262 EUR;



2) net profit of the accounting year - 442.399 EUR;



3) profit (losses) of the accounting financial year unrecognized in the statement of comprehensive income - 0 EUR;



4) transfers from mandatory reserve - 0 EUR;



5) transfers from reserve for business projects - 0 EUR;



6) transfers from reserve for the support - 0 Lt (0 EUR);



7) transfers from profit for dividend paying - 0 EUR;



8) shareholders contributions to cover company's looses - 0 EUR;



9) allocated losses totally - 195.863 EUR);



10) share of profit set for the mandatory reserve - 0 EUR;



11) share of profit set for the reserve for purchase of own shares - 0 EUR;



12) share of profit set to other reserves - 0 EUR;



13) share of profit set for dividend paying - 0 EUR;



14) share of profit set for annual allowances (bonuses) for the members of the board, for the employees premiums and other purposes - 0 EUR;



15) retained losses at the end of the financial year transferred to the next financial year - 195.863 EUR.





4. Ramunas Lenciauskas, Daiva Minkeviciene and Gintare Lenciauske were cancelled from the members of the Board.



5. Lina Liesyte and Justina Ryskiene were elected as the members of Audit committee of the company.



6. UAB "Audito sprendimai" was elected as the audit company of AB "Linas" for years 2017-2019.



7. In AB "Linas" collegual supervisior body - Supervisor Council - was formed from 3 members of Supervisor Council.



8. Vilita Skersiene, Virginijus Kundrotas and Darius Kazlauskas were elected as members of company's Supervisor Council.



9. The new regulations of the Company were confirmed and the director of the Company Daiva Minkeviciene is authorized to sign them.



AB "Linas" director Daiva Minkeviciene Tel.: +370 45 506100



