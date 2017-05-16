M Pharmaceutical, Inc.: M Pharmaceutical Announces Engagement of Investment Banking Firm Maxim Group LLC to Provide Corporate Finance Advisory Services

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2017 / M Pharmaceutical Inc. (CSE: MQ, OTCQB: MPHMF, FRA: T3F2) (the "Company" or "M Pharma"), a clinical-stage company developing innovative technologies for weight management and Female Health & Wellness, today announced that it has engaged Maxim Group LLC ("Maxim"), a leading full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York, as the Company's corporate finance advisor to provide strategic advisory services, in particular related to assisting in the development of a financial strategy to restructure M Pharma's current debt facilities and to act as lead advisor for possible future debt and equity financings. Maxim will also focus on assisting M Pharma in creating and executing new strategies for maximizing shareholder value through its full scope of investment banking services.

Pursuant to the agreement commencing on April 1, 2017, Maxim will receive, on the first day of each month of the six-month term, $7,500 (USD). In addition, the agreement entitles Maxim to specific success-based compensation, along with the issuing of 4,500,000 shares of the M Pharma's Common Shares.

"We chose to partner with the Maxim Group because of their successful track-record as a respected, full service investment banking firm and look forward to their advice and guidance with respect to our important strategic decisions," said Gary A. Thompson, President & CEO of M Pharma. "Their healthcare team will be an invaluable partner in the execution of our growth strategy," added Mr. Thompson.

"M Pharmaceutical has assembled an exciting portfolio of technologies with significant revenue potential that target important health and wellness issues. We look forward to working with Gary and his team to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy," said John Shaw, Senior Managing Director at Maxim Group LLC.

Formed in early 2015, M Pharmaceutical Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing innovative technologies for obesity, weight management and Female Health & Wellness. In addition to its recent acquisitions of C-103, a reformulation of Orlistat and assets from 40J's LLC, the Company is scheduled to launch their FDA cleared fertility product branded as ToConceive sometime in the second quarter of 2017.

M Pharma trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the ticker symbol "MQ" as well as on the OTCQB as "MPHMF" and FWB (Frankfurt Stock Exchange) as "T3F2."

For more information, contact:

Investor Relations

Phone: +1 604 428 0511

info@m-pharma.ca

www.m-pharma.ca

Notice regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "project," "should," "believe," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. This news release includes forward-looking statements with respect to the regulatory approval, commercialization of the rights to the Company's biomedical & drug technologies, and acquisition of new products. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com and the Company's filings to the CSE at www.cnsx.ca. Such risk factors may cause the inability of the Company to successfully commercialize any of its biomedical technologies.

Notice Regarding Investigational Devices:

C-103 and Extrinsa are investigational drugs or devices and are not currently available outside of approved clinical trials. Claims regarding the safety and efficacy of these devices have not been evaluated by Health Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or any other international regulatory body and efficacy of these devices have not been evaluated by Health Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or any other international regulatory body.

SOURCE: M Pharmaceutical Inc.