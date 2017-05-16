ADVA Optical Networking SE / Verizon Adds Ensemble to Its Virtual Network Services uCPE Solution . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zero Touch Capabilities of Ensemble Connector Deliver Key Agility and Scalability

Raleigh, North Carolina, USA. May 16, 2017. Ensemble, a division of ADVA Optical Networking, announced today that Verizon has selected its Ensemble Connector (http://www.advaoptical.com/en/products/network-virtualization/ensemble-connector.aspx?utm_source=nasdaq&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=170516-verizon-vns) as part of the deployment of the service provider's universal customer premises equipment (uCPE) solution. Verizon is using the Ensemble Connector as its network functions virtualization infrastructure (NFVI) on commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) white box servers. Ensemble Connector's zero touch provisioning enables Verizon to drop-ship servers directly from the COTS supplier to the end customer - dramatically simplifying supply chain logistics. Ensemble Connector further simplifies operational processes with access to the industry's largest collection of virtual network functions (VNFs).

"As we expand the number and scope of SDN/NFV-based transformations with our customers, we see significant demand for solutions based on COTS hardware," said Shawn Hakl, vice president, Business Networking and Security Solutions, Verizon. "The demand to move from hardware-based services to software-based, cloud-enabled solutions is growing by the day and is only going to accelerate. Ensemble Connector is an important enabling technology for us to bring these solutions to market. This approach allows us to provide our customers with a simple, rapid installation experience and allows them to securely deploy multiple software-based services on a single uCPE installation."

Verizon's uCPE solution has been built from the ground up to provide end customers with greater agility, functionality and scalability. Ensemble Connector improves OpenStack scalability and manageability by embedding local controllers in each COTS white box. This is something no other NFVI technology on the market offers. Ensemble Connector is also unique in that it provides support for wired and LTE connections. This enables the Ensemble Connector to "call home" using the most suitable access available and automatically configure customers' virtualized services without any need for pre-configuration or onsite visits.

"What we're announcing here is more than an agreement between Verizon and ADVA Optical Networking; it's a dramatic shift in how companies build next-generation networking solutions," commented James Buchanan, general manager, Ensemble Division, ADVA Optical Networking. "Adding our Ensemble Connector to its VNS uCPE solution will provide Verizon's customers with more choice, more services and more flexibility. Ensemble Connector's capabilities help solve deployment, operational and runtime challenges."

Watch this video for more information on Ensemble Connector: https://youtu.be/pCmZV7mxDRc (https://youtu.be/pCmZV7mxDRc).

Further details on the announcement are also available in these slides: http://adva.li/verizon-vns-ucpe (http://adva.li/verizon-vns-ucpe).

# # #

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking is a company founded on innovation and driven to help our customers succeed. For over two decades, our technology has empowered networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com (http://www.advaoptical.com).

Published By:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.advaoptical.com (http://www.advaoptical.com)

For Press:

Gareth Spence

t +44 1904 699 358

public-relations(at)advaoptical.com (mailto:public-relations@advaoptical.com)

For Investors:

Stephan Rettenberger

t +49 89 890 665 854

investor-relations(at)advaoptical.com (mailto:investor-relations@advaoptical.com)



