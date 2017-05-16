SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- Reflektion, the leading Artificial Intelligence-driven customer engagement platform for retailers and brands worldwide, today announced a strategic alliance with Mad Mobile, a recognized leader in mobile-first retail transformation. The alliance represents a unified commerce solution for joint customers and extends Reflektion's deep understanding of individual online shoppers into physical retail environments.

The alliance enables retailers to unify the data-rich world of eCommerce with the data-scarce world of offline, in-store retail. By leveraging a single, shared data set, joint clients can seamlessly connect promotions, schedules, experiences and insights; gaining a complete understanding of the end-to-end customer journey.

"At Reflektion, we're committed to working with like-minded partners -- like Mad Mobile -- that share our goal of creating retail customer experiences that are highly relevant, intimate and connected across channels," said Kurt Heinemann, CMO, Reflektion. "We recognize the best way to create real, cross channel customer engagement is to combine the unique strengths of several partners. Partnerships like this transform what have traditionally been considered 'pie in the sky ideas' into real, actionable opportunities for brands to wow their customers."

Consumers expect high-end, high-touch experiences with their favorite brands both online and in-store. Store associates must be able to access customer preference and behavioral data, engage customers and transact with them anywhere on the floor. This strategic partnership aims to make this type of clienteling experience a reality for all retailers.

Mad Mobile's unified commerce platform enables retailers to leverage their key technology partners, such as Reflektion, in-store. "We're committed to transforming retail with mobile solutions that empower store associates to engage with customers, enhance the in-store shopping experience, and sell more effectively," said Bruce Bennett, CEO, Mad Mobile. "By creating this alliance with Reflektion, we're able to provide store associates with an enriched, real-time view of each individual customer as they walk in the door. Reflektion enables the store associate to anticipate what the customer is likely there to see."

About Reflektion

Reflektion's AI-driven customer engagement platform understands and influences the intent of each customer in real time and instantly delivers the most individually relevant content across the touchpoints that matter most -- including Web, site search, merchandising and email. Reflektion's platform is driving dramatic conversion growth and revenue increases for the world's best brands, such as Disney, TOMS, Marmot, Sur la Table and Godiva.

Founded in 2012 by pioneers in deep learning, Reflektion is bringing the strength of artificial intelligence to bear on the retail and ecommerce industry. Its platform uniquely combines individual shopper insights, product intelligence and deep learning to create more intimate and impactful commerce experiences.

Reflektion is backed by leading investors including Battery Ventures, Hasso Plattner Ventures, Clear Ventures and Intel Capital.

About Mad Mobile

Mad Mobile is the leader in Unified Commerce with a platform that graphs real-time data from retail enterprise systems and key technology partners to unleash powerful new insights and mobile functionality for store associates. Mad Mobile's award winning Concierge application enables store associates to conduct clienteling, assisted selling, and MPOS on any mobile device.

Top clients include Talbots, Books-A-Million, Ashley Furniture, Helzberg Diamonds, Aeropostale, Sysco, AutoNation, and Payless Shoesource. Offices in Tampa (HQ), NYC, Milan, Buenos Aires, and London.

