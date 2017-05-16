=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The company Semperit AG Holding is declaring the following financial reports below: Report Type: Quarterly report according to art. 87 para. 6 Stock Exchange Act English: Publication Date: 16.05.2017 Publication Location: http://www.semperitgroup.com/investor-relations/Q1_2017_EN.pdf Further inquiry note: Martina Büchele Group Communications Manager Tel.: +43 676 8715 8621 martina.buechele@semperitgroup.com Stefan Marin Head of Investor Relations Tel.: +43 676 8715 8210 stefan.marin@semperitgroup.com end of announcement euro adhoc =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachments with Announcement: =--------------------------------------------- http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/15/8/10001525/1/Q1_2017_EN.pdf

