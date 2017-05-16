Santo Mining Corporation: SANP dba PODWERKS Announces Letter of Intent with Alesca Life Technologies

DORAL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2017 / Santo Mining Corp. dba PODWERKS (the "Company"), (OTC PINK: SANP) announces today it has signed a letter of intent with Alesca Life Technologies. Under this letter of intent, both companies will explore installing Alesca's EDN Sprout system in every PODWERKS containers. The EDN Sprout is a cloud-connected sensor box coupled with the most advanced grow management smartphone app directly linked to the Alesca Life analytics and optimization platform. By providing the EDN Sprout system in every PODWERKS container, the company will give every individual grower crucial data at their fingertips to maximize the grow cycle for higher yield.

About Alesca Life (www.alescalife.com)

Alesca Life Technologies' (ALT) goal is to create next-generation urban farming solutions using advanced software technology and a unique hardware design. We are looking to optimize all aspects of the agricultural supply chain from production and storage to transportation and consumption, and in doing so, radically reduce the environmental impact of modern-day food production. ALT strives to provide cities with the freshest and cleanest possible vegetables by strategically positioning our grow rooms in and around major metropolitan areas. The grow rooms will produce high quality organics without the use of pesticides and will utilize water, fertilizer and land resources far more efficiently than traditional agriculture.

Matt Arnett CCO, stated, "This app will help urban growers maintain optimal environmental grow conditions, including alerting them 24 hours a day to any changes inside the grow pods that can affect the grow cycle." Additionally Arnett commented, "We will be testing the system very soon and collecting crucial data in the growth cycle of the cannabis plant, to adjust sensors for peak and optimal grow performance."

About Podwerks

Podwerks is a pioneering and first-of-its-kind co-working space for the cannabis entrepreneur in the United States, providing turnkey business and growing solutions for cultivating, marketing and selling cannabis related products.

As part of its mission of Grow for Life, Podwerks aims to create a sustainable and community driven workspace by providing an affordable, scalable and a safe business environment for its customers and owner-operators. Already positioned at the forefront of the cannabis start-up scene, Podwerks continues to innovate and lead the way in the cannabis shared-economies business world.

Podwerks is a division of Santo Mining Corp, a publicly traded company in the Over-the-Counter (OTC) market. It currently trades under the ticker symbol SANP.

Media contacts:

Podwerks

Mr. Matthew Arnett

844.420.4203

media@podwerks.com

http://www.podwerks.com/

Forward Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues or results of operations.

SOURCE: Podwerks