Research and Markets - Global Blood Collection Tubes Market, 2022Key Companies are Becton, Dickinson & Company, Greiner Group, Sarstedt AG & Co., QIAGEN N.V., Terumo Corporation and FL Medical

Blood collection tube is made up of disinfected glass or plastic tube with a closure that is evacuated to create a vacuum inside the tube to enable the suction of a predetermined volume of liquid. These tubes are most commonly used to collect blood samples, but can also be used as urine collection tubes and as serum separator tubes. Blood collection tubes are essential for diagnostics, in surgeries and for transfusion procedures.

The Blood collection tubes are segmented according to tube type as plasma separation tube, heparin tubes, serum separating tubes, EDTA tubes, rapid serum tubes and others. The serum separating tubes has the largest market share followed by EDTA tubes. It is due to factors such as higher number of serum samples collected and used for various diagnostic applications.

The key drivers influencing the growth of blood collection increase in aging population and widespread of diseases. The increasing government initiatives and rise in the number of surgical procedures are also helping to fuel the market growth. The developing cell therapies are a major opportunity for the players in this market. The key constraint of this market is the cost of blood handling equipment.

North America is the largest market for blood collection tubes. The factors influencing the growth are increased level of awareness, government support and advancements in blood collection technologies. The key companies operating in this market are Becton, Dickinson & Company, Greiner Group AG, Sarstedt AG & Co., QIAGEN N.V., Terumo Corporation and FL Medical srl.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to the Blood Collection Tubes Market



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Analysis of Blood Collection Tubes



4. Global Blood Collection Tubes Market Analysis By Tube Type



5. Global Blood Collection Tubes Market Analysis By Region



6. Competitive Landscape of the Blood Collection Tubes Companies



7. Company Profiles of Blood Collection Tubes Industry

- Becton, Dickinson & Company

- Greiner Group AG

- Sarstedt AG & Co.

- QIAGEN N.V.

- Terumo Corporation

- FL Medical srl

