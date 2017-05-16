L'Oréal Paris Celebrates 20 Years of Cinema & Beauty in Cannes

PARIS, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As the 70th Cannes Film Festival opens, L'Oréal Paris marks its 20th year as official beauty partner.



L'Oréal Paris begins its festival-long celebration of beauty and cinema with the Cannes public, starting today on the L'Oréal Paris beach.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/512439/Loreal_Paris_Cinema_Club.jpg )



Marking its second decade as the Official Cannes beauty partner, today L'Oréal Paris inaugurates its free Outdoor Cinema open to the public to celebrate women in film with six of its ambassador actresses. The brand opens its Pop-up Boutique to all festival-goers; and gives the world the first red carpet beauty looks under the new creative direction of global makeup director Val Garland. This edition also welcomes the new L'Oréal Paris Global spokesperson, the young andaccomplished actress Elle Fanning, who makes her debut on the red carpet on May 17th.

As Cannes enters its second week, the brand celebrates 20 years of collaboration with the Cannes Film Festival, its Canniversary, with the L'Oréal Cinéma Club soirée.

Cannes 2017, it's going to be a beauty!



DAY BY DAY: BEAUTY AT THE FESTIVAL: L'OREAL PARIS AT CANNES 2017

May 17th -22nd Celebrating Beauty and Cinema: L'Oréal Paris Lights up the Big Screen with the L'Oréal Paris Outdoor Cinema open to the general public, Martinez beach.

From the opening night with Julianne Moore on the evening of May 17th, every evening has a different L'Oréal Paris actress. This includes new global ambassador Elle Fanning who will introduce her iconic film choices to the public, until May 22nd. These special free screenings start at 9pm every night.

May 17th Julianne Moore introduces Maps to the Stars, 2014, Award for Best Actress: 1h,52 minutes.

May 18th Susan Sarandon introduces Thelma and Louise, 1991, Out of Competition: 2h,10 minutes.

May 19th In her first role for the brand, Elle Fanning, new L'Oréal Paris actress ambassador, introduces Ginger & Rosa: 1h,30 minutes.

May 20th Aishwarya Rai introduces Devdas, 2002, Out of Competition: 3h,5 minutes.

May 21st Andie MacDowell presents Sex, Lies, and Videotape, 1989, Palme d'Or: 1h,40 minutes.

May 22nd Eva Longoria presents Lowriders, 2017, screening at the L'Oréal Paris Cinema following its worldwide release May 12th: 1h,39 minutes.

Democratizing the Festival experience to the public, the L'Oréal Paris Big Screen will show films at the same time as the official gala screenings, just along from the Palais des Festivals on the Martinez beach. Follow our social media channels to stay tuned for the latest updates.

MAY 17TH - 28TH: L'ORÉAL PARIS 100% MAKEUP CANNES POP UP BOUTIQUE

The first immersive L'Oréal Paris Pop-up Boutique is now open! Open every day of the festival, 100% dedicated to makeup, festival-goers can discover the beauty influences and innovations in real-time. Including the new red carpet looks created by new global makeup director Val Garland, the maverick artist behind some of the most inventive looks in beauty today and at Cannes for the first time in her new role at L'Oréal Paris. Revolutionizing the shopping experience, shoppers can access free tutorials, expert advice and services with a chance to win the exclusive and elusive, Cannes red carpet tickets! The boutique will also give fans and consumers the opportunity to discover the latest collection of products, including the limited-edition Red Carpet Color Riche, featuring the Palme d'Or - a collector's edition created for the brand's Canniversary. There is also the opportunity to have red carpet looks recreated by our makeup artists and to meet our actress ambassadors' in-store.



MAY 24TH: THE CANNIVERSARY PARTY, L'ORÉAL PARIS CINEMA CLUB

Two decades calls for a celebration! On May 24th, L'Oréal Paris throws its biggest Cannes party yet, with the greatest names in filmmaking and beauty in attendance. A night where cinema comes to life, and different scenography, projections and installations celebrate the art of filmmaking. This all comes together with a live showcase and exclusive performance, watched by every L'Oréal Paris actress in town. Guests will include Eva Longoria, Bianca Balti, Barbara Palvin, Doutzen Kroes, Lara Stone, Maria Borges, Irina Shayk, Kristina Bazan, Alexina Graham, Neelam Gill and Léna Meyer Landrut along with Marlon Teixeira; and fashions designer, Olivier Rousteing.



MAY 25TH: AMFAR CINEMA AGAINST AIDS: GOLDEN AGE OF HOLLYWOOD COLLECTION

L'Oréal Paris hair and makeup artists bring beauty into the Golden Age of Hollywood by showcasing these styles on 40 top models including L'Oreal Paris ambassadors who will take to the charity runway at the Hotel du Cap-Eden Roc. This year's list includes at the most sought-after faces on the Cannes schedule, including L'Oréal Paris ambassadors Doutzen Kroes, Bianca Balti, Barbara Palvin, Irina Shayk, Lara Stone, Maria Borges, Alexina Graham, Kristina Bazan, Neelam Gill and Marlon Teixeira among amfAR's co-chairs. The event will bring together stars in film and fashion in an effort to raise awareness and funds in the fight against AIDS. The evening will be hosted by Eva Longoria and supported by the iconic fashion editor, Carine Roitfeld.

MAY 17TH-24TH: MAKING RED CARPET FIRSTS

From the Opening to the Closing Ceremonies and every day in between, L'Oréal Paris reaffirms its commitment to diversity and to cinema by continuing to promote exceptional talent and women from all corners of the globe. On the red carpet for this historic edition of Cannes both Elle Fanning, the newly announced global face of L'Oréal Paris, Deepika Padukone, the Bollywood star, Guan Xiaotong, the 19-year-old Chinese acting sensation and Wotan Wilke Möhring, the German-born actor make their festival debut for L'Oréal Paris. Representing the brand to the international audience at Cannes and watching at home. The Angolan-born model, Maria Borges, will also represent the brand for the first time at this 70th edition.