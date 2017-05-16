In connection with expiration of the term of the board member agreement, Kati Kusmin shall leave the company
from May 16, 2017.
AS Silvano Fashion Group the Management Board continues with one member: Jarek Särgava.
Jarek Särgava
Member of the Management Board
Silvano Fashion Group AS
Tel +372 6845 000
E-post: info@silvanofashion.com
