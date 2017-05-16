Southern's Lamesa Solar Facility is the latest in a boom that is taking place across Texas, with over 1 GW-DC expected to come online this year.

Texas was not the first state to host a large solar market, but now that the state's momentum is underway it appears unstoppable. As the latest development, yesterday Southern Company announced that Renewable Energy Systems Americas (RES) has commissioned its 102 MW-AC Lamesa facility in West Texas.

Southern acquired Lamesa from RES last July. RES served as engineering, procurement and construction contractor on the project, which uses single-axis tracking technology by Array Technologies. The project holds a 15-year power purchase agreement ...

