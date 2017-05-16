Atento renews its COPC® certification for the services provided to Repsol in Spain

- COPC® (Customer Operation Performance Center) is one of the most demanding certifications in the customer relationship services industry

- Operations that adhere to COPC® methodology boost customer satisfaction by improving services and quality

- Atento has renewed the certification for the services that provides to Repsol in Spain after completing a recent audit process

- Atento's services for Repsol have been recognized as Best Customer Service and Best Utilities Customer Service in Spain in 2016 by the CRC Gold Awards and the Contact Center Platinum Awards respectively

MADRID, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), a leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America, and one of the three top providers worldwide, has received the COPC®(Customer Operation Performance Center) certification for the service it provides for Repsol in Spain for the second year in a row.

Atento has renewed its certification following a satisfactory audit process that concluded without observations, thus consolidating the use of the COPC® methodology to ensure efficient management of customer relationship services and improved satisfaction of final customers. COPC®is based on a high-performance integrated management model which works on service quality and processes, promoting excellence in customer relationship management operations at all times.

"After receiving the certification in 2016, we continued to work with Repsol every day to ensure the continuity of the service quality and ongoing improvements, following the line of operational excellence promoted by the COPC® methodology. We are very proud of having renewed such an important certification, having made it through this highly complex process that requires major involvement of both the service providers and Repsol, and being one of the few companies with this certification in Spain," stated Atento Spain and EMEA General Manager José María Pérez Melber.

For Repsol's Customer Relationship Center Manager Yolanda Martín, "The fact that Atento's service for Repsol has once again received the COPC® certification highlights the quality of the service that, together, we offer our customers. This methodology is in perfect alignment with Repsol's commitment to excellence, working with highly efficient processes, and continuous improvement. This year, yet again, the great dedication and effort on behalf of the Atento and Repsol teams has led to highly satisfactory results."

The services that Atento provides for Repsol are a benchmark of quality, which is why they have received the top recognitions in the sector. In 2016 they were recognized as Best Customer Service by the CRC GOLD Awards and as Best Customer Experience in the Utilities sector by the Contact Center Platinum Awards.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top three providers globally, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs more than 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento's shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2016, Atento was named one of the World's 25 Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work®. For more information www.atento.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/329706/atento_fondo_blanco_rgb_logo.jpg