GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Eastman Chemical Company: Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit

Media Advisory Issued May 16, 2017

Global Industrial and Materials Summit Curt Espeland, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), will address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit in Chicago on June 7, 2017 at 8:40 a.m. CT.

 

Live Webcast 		Mr. Espeland's presentation will be webcast live on www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com/).
Slides used by Mr. Espeland will be available at the time of the presentation and can also be accessed at www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com/).
 

Replay 		 

An audio replay of the presentation will be available at www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com/), events & presentations.

 
 

Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Riddle, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
212-835-1620 / riddle@eastman.com (mailto:griddle@eastman.com)


Media Contact:
Tracy Kilgore Addington, Corporate Communications Manager
423-224-0498 / tracy@eastman.com (mailto:tjkilgore@eastman.com)

  		   



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Eastman Chemical Company via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)