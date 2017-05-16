Hubbell Inc.: Hubbell Incorporated to Appear at Electrical Products Group 2017 Annual Spring Conference

SHELTON, CT. (May 16, 2017) - Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today announced that David G. Nord, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will appear at the Electrical Products Group 2017 Annual Spring Conference. The event will be webcast and is scheduled to begin at 10:45AM ET on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

The live audio of the event will be available and can be accessed by visiting Hubbell's Investor Relations (http://investor.hubbell.com/?tab=event) section. You can also access this information by going to www.hubbell.com (https://www.hubbell.com/) and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu. The audio will be archived 24 hours after the event and can be accessed by going to www.hubbell.com (https://www.hubbell.com/) and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu, then selecting "Past Events".

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of quality electrical and electronic products for a broad range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications. With 2016 revenues of $3.5 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

