SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - May 16, 2017) - Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL), a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today it completed the acquisition of the InflammaDry® and AdenoPlus® diagnostic businesses from RPS Diagnostics, a developer and manufacturer of rapid, point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests for the eye health and primary care markets, for approximately $14 million in cash.

The InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products are rapid, lateral-flow based, POC products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye. InflammaDry is the only test that detects elevated levels of MMP-9, a key inflammatory marker for dry eye. AdenoPlus is a test on market today that differentiates between a viral and bacterial infection of acute conjunctivitis (pink eye). Both products utilize innovative patented technology, are also CE marked, FDA-cleared, CLIA-waived, and complement Quidel's existing rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Manufacturing for both products will be transferred to Quidel's San Diego facility in the near term.

"InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products represent a solid growth opportunity in adjacent markets for Quidel," said Douglas Bryant, president and chief executive officer of Quidel Corporation. "The addition of these two product lines will further strengthen our position in CLIA-waived diagnostic testing at the Point-of-Care."

InflammaDry and AdenoPlus revenues will be reflected in Quidel's Immunoassay revenue category.

Quidel Corporation serves to enhance the health and well-being of people around the globe through the development of diagnostic solutions that can lead to improved patient outcomes and provide economic benefits to the healthcare system. Marketed under the Sofia®, QuickVue®, D3® Direct Detection, Thyretain® and InflammaDry® leading brand names, as well as under the new Solana®, AmpliVue® and Lyra® molecular diagnostic brands, Quidel's products aid in the detection and diagnosis of many critical diseases and conditions, including, among others, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, Strep A, herpes, pregnancy, thyroid disease and fecal occult blood. Quidel's research and development engine is also developing a continuum of diagnostic solutions from advanced lateral-flow and direct fluorescent antibody to molecular diagnostic tests to further improve the quality of healthcare in physicians' offices and hospital and reference laboratories. For more information about Quidel's comprehensive product portfolio, visit quidel.com.

